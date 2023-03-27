Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Attack on former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy: Trio, including CPM branch secretary, get three years in jail

    The Kannur Sub Court on Monday sentenced imprisonment to the accused, including a CPI-M branch secretary, in the case of the attack against former Chief Minister of Kerala and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy in Kannur.

    Attack on former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy: Three including CPM branch secretary get three years in jail
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 27, 2023, 5:02 PM IST

    Kannur: The Kannur Sub Court on Monday sentenced imprisonment to the accused, including a Communist Party of India-Marxist branch secretary in the case of the attack against former Chief Minister of Kerala and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy in Kannur. The court imposed a punishment of Rs 25,000 along with a term of three years in prison. The court acquitted 110 of the 113 accused in the case, including former CPM MLAs.

    Also Read: Uddhav Thackeray's Sena faction to skip Congress meeting in Delhi over Rahul Gandhi's Savarkar insult

    Deepak, COT Nazeer, and Biju Parambath are the accused in the case. According to the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, their guilt has now been proven.

    The incident took place on October 27, 2013, when the veteran leader was in Kannur to attend the closing ceremony of the 43rd Kerala Police Annual Athletic Meet. Outside the Kannur Town police station, Chandy was hurt when some CPM supporters threw stones at his car.

    Only two cases were proved against the accused, including causing injury with a weapon and destruction of public property. Charges such as attempted murder, conspiracy and assaulting the police could not be proved. Earlier, the two accused in the case were expelled from the Communist Party of India-Marxist. OT Naseer, a native of Thalassery, and Deepak, a native of Chalad, were expelled by the CPM for disciplinary action. Biju Parampath, a native of Kannapuram, is currently a CPM member.

    Also Read: Congress leader Srinivas faces flak for calling Smriti Irani 'goongi-behri'

    Also Read: 'Getting an ass to run a horse's race': Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri slams Rahul Gandhi

    Also Read: From the India Gate: Priyanka from Wayanad? Night allowance for paid crowd?

    Also Read: Khalistan supporters protest at Times Square in New York, express support to radical preacher Amritpal Singh

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2023, 5:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kolkata minor girl's death: Locals protest against state govt, administration; vandalise police vehicles AJR

    Kolkata minor girl's death: Locals protest against state govt, administration; vandalise police vehicles

    Latest fire in Brahmapuram doused completely

    Brahmapuram fire doused completely; locals seek immediate implementation of security measures

    Uddhav Thackeray's Sena faction to skip Congress meeting in Delhi over Rahul Gandhi's Savarkar insult

    Uddhav Thackeray's Sena faction to skip Congress meeting in Delhi over Rahul Gandhi's Savarkar insult

    Arrest Amritpal Singh if he attempts to flee to a third country India to Nepal gcw

    Arrest Amritpal Singh if he attempts to flee to a third country: India to Nepal

    Watch Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's house attacked by Banjara community AJR

    Watch: Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's house attacked by Banjara community

    Recent Stories

    Kolkata minor girl's death: Locals protest against state govt, administration; vandalise police vehicles AJR

    Kolkata minor girl's death: Locals protest against state govt, administration; vandalise police vehicles

    football Lionel Messi Barcelona return: Catalan President Pere Aragones makes BOLD claim amid rumours-ayh

    Lionel Messi's Barcelona return: Catalan President Pere Aragones makes BOLD claim amid rumours

    Latest fire in Brahmapuram doused completely

    Brahmapuram fire doused completely; locals seek immediate implementation of security measures

    football Ahead of India vs Kyrgyz Republic, Sunil Chhetri claims not many players as hungry to score as him snt

    Ahead of India vs Kyrgyz Republic, Sunil Chhetri claims not many players as hungry to score as him

    DUSU elections 2023: Delhi University most likely to hold student union elections in September; check details - adt

    DUSU elections 2023: Delhi University most likely to hold student union elections in September; check details

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon