Attack on former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy: Trio, including CPM branch secretary, get three years in jail

Kannur: The Kannur Sub Court on Monday sentenced imprisonment to the accused, including a Communist Party of India-Marxist branch secretary in the case of the attack against former Chief Minister of Kerala and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy in Kannur. The court imposed a punishment of Rs 25,000 along with a term of three years in prison. The court acquitted 110 of the 113 accused in the case, including former CPM MLAs.

Deepak, COT Nazeer, and Biju Parambath are the accused in the case. According to the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, their guilt has now been proven.

The incident took place on October 27, 2013, when the veteran leader was in Kannur to attend the closing ceremony of the 43rd Kerala Police Annual Athletic Meet. Outside the Kannur Town police station, Chandy was hurt when some CPM supporters threw stones at his car.

Only two cases were proved against the accused, including causing injury with a weapon and destruction of public property. Charges such as attempted murder, conspiracy and assaulting the police could not be proved. Earlier, the two accused in the case were expelled from the Communist Party of India-Marxist. OT Naseer, a native of Thalassery, and Deepak, a native of Chalad, were expelled by the CPM for disciplinary action. Biju Parampath, a native of Kannapuram, is currently a CPM member.

