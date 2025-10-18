Addressing an event, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said, “Atmanirbhar Bharat is no longer just an idea—it is now a reality taking shape.”

Lucknow, October 18: Uttar Pradesh has taken a major stride towards self-reliance in the defence sector with the inauguration of the system integration facility program at the PTC Industries campus within the BrahMos Aerospace complex. The ceremony, led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, highlighted the state’s growing role in indigenous defence manufacturing.

Addressing the event, CM Yogi Adityanath said, “Atmanirbhar Bharat is no longer just an idea—it is now a reality taking shape.” He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, India now stands confidently on the global stage for its defence production capabilities.

Addressing the program, the Chief Minister said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has made remarkable progress towards self-reliance in every sector over the past 11 years. Today, India is attracting global attention as the fourth-largest economy. Even in the defence sector, the vision that the Prime Minister had 11 years ago is now taking shape under the leadership of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

CM Yogi Adityanath said that India, which was once dependent on other countries for its defence needs, is now not only meeting its own requirements but also assisting friendly nations in defence supply. This is not only a symbol of self-reliance but also a major means of employment. He stated that the dedication and technical expertise with which PTC Industries has established the Strategic Material Technology Complex at the Lucknow node is a proof that India is rapidly advancing towards self-reliance in defence production with the support of the private sector. From the production of strategic materials to ready-to-fit critical components, the entire supply chain capacity has been developed.

The Chief Minister further pointed out that along with BrahMos in Lucknow, PTC Industries has invested Rs 1,000 crore over 50 acres, turning its commitment into a reality. This is not only a centre for defence supply but also a medium for employment for youth and a way to prevent the brain drain of the country. He added that all six nodes of the defence manufacturing corridor comprising of Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Jhansi, Aligarh, and Chitrakoot are operating at full capacity. We have sufficient land bank, and institutions like IIT and AKTU are with us for technical collaboration.

Linking the progress of BrahMos Aerospace to Sahtabdi Sankalp commitment, CM Yogi said that this is the same confidence that Prime Minister Modi has shown under the vision of a “Viksit Bharat.” Today, India is moving towards manufacturing its own aero engines and advanced propulsion systems. This is not just an industry but a part of the nation-building process.

CM Yogi said that units like PTC industries are not only examples of defence self-reliance but are also opening new doors of opportunity for the youth. The state government stands shoulder to shoulder with every such effort. He added that only when India’s youth manufacture the tools to defend their own motherland will the true meaning of “Make in India” be realized. What is being seen today at the Lucknow node is not just about industry, but the beginning of a new era of self-respect and self-reliance.