AAP's Atishi accused the BJP of presenting a 'fake' budget, linking it to deaths in a fire, during a protest outside the Delhi Assembly. Inside, CM Rekha Gupta presented the 2026-27 'green budget' focusing on environmental sustainability.

AAP Protests BJP's 'Fake' Budget

Leader of the Opposition and AAP MLA Atishi, along with other party MLAs, held a protest outside the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday, accusing the BJP of misleading the people and failing in governance. AAP MLA Atishi criticised the presentation of a "fake" Rs 1 lakh crore Budget last year, saying it failed to provide basic infrastructure for the fire brigade, which she said contributed to nine deaths in the Palam fire incident.

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Speaking to the reporters, Atishi said, "BJP is deceiving the people of Delhi... A year ago, a fake Budget of Rs 1 lakh crore was presented in the same Assembly, through which they could not even provide a stair for the fire brigade. 9 people died in the Palam fire incident, who could have been saved if the fire brigade had stairs... They have been exposed. This is why they stop us from entering the Assembly, because we will expose them when inside... But we will expose them outside... Ashish Sood should immediately resign."

Suspended MLAs Seek Participation

AAP MLA Imran Hussain added that Atishi had requested the Speaker to allow four suspended MLAs to participate in the Budget session. "Our LoP Atishi met the Speaker and asked that our suspended 4 MLAs should also be allowed to sit during the Budget session... Unfortunately, they are running the House with such an ideology," Hussain said.

CM Rekha Gupta Presents 'Green Budget' for 2026-27

Meanwhile today, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented the city's budget for 2026-27, describing it as a 'green budget' that focuses on environmental sustainability and balanced development.

Addressing the Budget session, CM Gupta said, "I am pleased to announce that we have made some special efforts to meet the needs of Delhi. This time, we have presented Delhi's budget as a 'green budget.' We have seen every plan through a 'green lens.' Every policy of this budget has an environmental impact, every plan has a natural impact, and every decision has the worries of future generations. This is why we have allocated 21% of the entire budget for a 'green budget' that will be spent to improve the environment."

She added, "This budget is a historic change in the thinking of the government, where a balance has been established between development and the protection of the earth. This is the greatest need of the day."