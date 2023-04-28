Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf killing: Supreme Court seeks detailed probe report from UP govt

    A bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta also sought a report from the UP government on the police encounter of Ahmad's son Asad in Jhansi. Asad was killed in an encounter by a special task force (ST) team of the UP Police on April 13.

    Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf killing: Supreme Court seeks detailed probe report from UP govt AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 28, 2023, 2:04 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Friday (April 28) directed the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a status report on steps taken after the killing of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj.

    A bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta also sought a report from the UP government on the police encounter of Ahmad's son Asad in Jhansi. Asad was killed in an encounter by a special task force (ST) team of the UP Police on April 13.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Will Siddaramaiah find success in home turf Varuna? Here's all you need to know

    Two days later, Ahmad and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as media persons when they were being taken to a medical college in Prayagraj for a health check-up under police escort.

    The top court was hearing a plea, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, who has sought an inquiry into the 183 encounters that have taken place in Uttar Pradesh since 2017.

    Umesh Pal and his police security guards Sandeep Nishad and Raghvendra Singh were shot dead on February 24 outside Pal's home in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj.

    Based on a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered at Dhoomanganj police station against Atiq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine others.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Amid 'Poisonous Snake' row, now BJP MLA calls Sonia Gandhi 'Vishkanya'

    On March 21, police said they recovered more than Rs 74 lakh cash and illegal weapons from a partially demolished office of Ahmed in the Chakia area on the information provided by two of his five accomplices arrested on the same day, officials said.

    They said the front part of his office had been already demolished by the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) long ago using a bulldozer.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2023, 2:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Vishkanya insult against Sonia Gandhi Congress demands apology from PM Modi, BJP

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Vishkanya insult shows BJP leaders have lost mental balance'

    Temporary relief for Devikulam MLA A Raja; SC partially stays HC's disqualification verdict anr

    Temporary relief for Devikulam MLA A Raja; SC partially stays HC's disqualification verdict

    Karnataka Election 2023: Will Siddaramaiah find success in home turf Varuna? Here's all you need to know AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Will Siddaramaiah find success in home turf Varuna? Here's all you need to know

    Jiah Khan suicide case: CBI court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi

    BREAKING Jiah Khan suicide case: CBI court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi

    Karnataka Election 2023: Amid 'Poisonous Snake' row, now BJP MLA calls Sonia Gandhi 'Vishkanya'

    Karnataka Election 2023: Amid 'Poisonous Snake' row, now BJP MLA calls Sonia Gandhi 'Vishkanya'

    Recent Stories

    Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer out: Witness thrilling battle of Predacons and Maximals vma

    Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer out: Witness thrilling battle of Predacons and Maximals

    IPL 2023: Here are 3 reasons why Yashasvi Jaiswal is the ideal call-up for Team India in T20Is-ayh

    IPL 2023: Here are 3 reasons why Yashasvi Jaiswal is the ideal call-up for Team India in T20Is

    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu bought same house where she lived with Naga Chaitanya? Here's what we know RBA

    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu bought same house where she lived with Naga Chaitanya? Here's what we know

    Apple Store vs Flipkart Planning to buy Apple iPhone 14 Check out the best deal for you gcw

    Apple Store vs Flipkart: Planning to buy Apple iPhone 14? Check out the best deal

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Vishkanya insult against Sonia Gandhi Congress demands apology from PM Modi, BJP

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Vishkanya insult shows BJP leaders have lost mental balance'

    Recent Videos

    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon