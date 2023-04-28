Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: Amid 'Poisonous Snake' row, now BJP MLA calls Sonia Gandhi 'Vishkanya'

    The attack comes a day after the Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a 'poisonous snake'. 

    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Apr 28, 2023, 12:28 PM IST

    The narrative around the Karnataka Election campaign hit a new low after BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil  Yatnal called former Congress president Sonia Gandhi a 'Vishkanya'. The attack comes a day after the Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a 'poisonous snake'. As a row erupted, Kharge later sought to clarify that his remarks were not aimed at the prime minister but at the ruling BJP.

    Yatnal, who often courts controversies over his remarks, also called Sonia Gandhi an agent of Pakistan and China.

    Watch the controversial video statement below

    Recalling the Kharge controversy

    Addressing a public meeting at Ron in Gadag district, as part of the party's campaign for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka, Kharge had said: "Don't make a mistake. Modi is like a poisonous snake. If you say, 'No, it's not poisonous, let's lick it and find out.' Don't go to lick it. If you lick, you die." 

    Kharge further added, "(if you think that) no, no, this is not poison because Modi has given it, good man Prime Minister has given it, let's try it and lick it'--if you lick that poison then you will sleep forever". 

    Hitting out at Kharge for his remarks, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said "Hate is coming out" and sought the leader's apology. 

    Another Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said as the Congress' desperation grows, its "lies and abuses" for Modi are increasing. 

    "Just recently some Congie leaders want to see our PM dead, some mock him and now @kharge abuses him. Mark my words, the people of Karnataka will never forget, forgive or vote for this bunch of Cong hoodlums who have normalized this type of vicious abuse of our PM and the result will only be even stronger PM because of the respect and love of people who he serves steadfastly," he tweeted.        

    BJP IT department chief Amit Malviya, who also shared the video where Kharge made those comments, on Twitter, said: "Now Congress President Kharge calls Prime Minister Modi poisonous snake' What started with Sonia Gandhi's maut ka saudagar' (merchant of death), and we know how it ended, the Congress continues to plummet to new depths. The desperation shows Congress is losing ground in Karnataka and knows it". 

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2023, 1:27 PM IST
