An Oleum gas leak was reported at Bhageria Chemical Company in Palghar's Tarapur MIDC. SP Yatish Deshmukh confirmed no life-threatening situation exists, with 90-95% of the spillage contained. Around 1000 people were evacuated or asked to stay indoors.

No Life-Threatening Situation, Says SP

Superintendent of Police (SP) Palghar Yatish Deshmukh dimissed the possibility of a life-threatening situation after panic gripped the entire Tarapur MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) area in Palghar district on Monday after an Oleum gas leak was reported at the Bhageria Chemical Company. He clarified that the concerned authorities have covered almost 90 to 95 per cent of the spillage at the spot.

"There is nothing like a life-threatening (situation) at the leakage spot right now. Also, we have covered almost 90 to 95 per cent of the spillage at the spot," SP Deshmukh told ANI.

Evacuation and Safety Measures

Yatish said, "Initially, when we got the information about the leakage, nearly 200 people were in the compound of the factory, where this leak had taken place. These people were evacuated and taken to safety immediately. After that, we discussed the situation with the Industrial Association of the area, and some nearby industrial units were also evacuated, and people were taken to safety."

SP stated that nearly 1000 people were either evacuated to safety or were advised to remain indoors to be safe.

"There was a school also near the leakage spot, TVM, Tarapur Vidya Mandir. Which was evacuated immediately, and people inside the BARC colony, Tarapur, were advised to remain indoors to avoid any harm," said the SP.

Securing the Area

"After securing the nearby areas of the leakage site, we kept a Naka on all roads approaching the site, so we could minimise the effect of the leakage and its damage to the nearby public,' the SP added.

Incident Details and Containment

Earlier in the day, an incident of Oleum gas leakage was reported around 2 pm, in the Bhageria Chemicals Company, located in Boisar, Palghar. District Administration and Fire Brigade have carried out the operation to control this gas leakage.

A white cloudish smoke had formed over Boisar due to an Oleum gas leak. Residential and industrial areas located in the direction of the wind are being vacated.

Officials stated earlier that Palghar Police, the NDRF team, and officials of the company are still at the leakage site. "Leaking has almost stopped; only a few droplets are coming out now. Sand is being used to contain the already spilt chemical. No one remains to be rescued, and all precautionary measures are being taken," officials added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)