Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: Top 10 quotes of former PM of India

Apart from his political prowess, the late Former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a gifted poet and orator. His eloquence was evident in his speeches and writings, which resonated with people from all walks of life.

In the annals of India's history, certain names shine brightly, becoming synonymous with statesmanship, wisdom, and unwavering dedication to the nation. One such name is Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the former Prime Minister of India and Bharatiya Janata Party's stalwart, whose presence and impact are felt far beyond his years in this mortal realm. On the occasion of his death anniversary today, we are reminded of a remarkable leader whose life was a testament to the power of leadership, resilience, and profound love for the country.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's journey from a small town in Gwalior to the corridors of power in New Delhi is not just a story of an individual's rise to prominence; it is a narrative that encapsulates the spirit of India's democratic ethos, its struggles, and its aspirations. His legacy resonates with a generation that witnessed his transformative leadership, and it continues to illuminate the path for those who strive to create a better future for the nation.

His contributions to the nation, his statesmanship, and his vision for a prosperous and united India continue to inspire and guide us.

Let's have a look at Vajpayee's top 10 inspiring quotes:

1. If India is not secular, then India is not India at all.

2. Our nuclear weapons are meant purely as a deterrent against nuclear adventure by an adversary.

3. Sarkarein aayengi, jayengi; partiyan banengi bigadengi, Magar ye desh rehna chaiye!

4. I dream of an India that is prosperous, strong and caring. An India, that regains a place of honour in the comity of great nations.

5. India has the sanction of her own past glory and future vision to become strong – in every sense of the term.

6. Our words, actions, and diplomatic efforts should be aimed at trying to achieve pragmatic goals rather than creating rhetorical effect.

7. Terrorism has become a festering wound. It is an enemy of humanity.

8. Empowering the individual means empowering the nation. And empowerment is best served through rapid economic growth with rapid social change.

9. Indian democracy’s greatest strength is that we have always put the nation above politics.

10. Our aim may be as high as the endless sky, but we should have a resolve in our minds to walk ahead, hand-in-hand, for victory will be ours.