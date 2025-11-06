The Assam government plans to promote the Raas Mahotsav globally by creating a special tourist circuit. Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass announced initiatives including financial grants to committees and a new temple to attract foreign tourists.

Assam Govt Eyes Global Stage for Raas Mahotsav with New Tourist Circuit

The Assam government has planned to promote the Raas Mahotsav (Raas Festival) of the state at global stage and has taken up initiatives to open a tourist circuit especially for Raas Mahotsav to attract both foreign and domestic tourists.

Raas Mahotsav is an annual festival celebrated across Assam, primarily dedicated to worship of Lord Krishna. In Upper Assam, the Northern Assam region, especially in Majuli and central Assam, the Raas Mahotsav has been celebrated, and Lord Krishna Raaslila has been performed by human beings and in the lower Assam part, the traditional Raas festival has been shown through clay idols. Pathsala Raas Mahotsav and Patacharkuchi Raas festival are two of the important Raas festivals in the state.

Assam Tourism Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass told ANI that, to promote the Raas Mahotsav of Assam in the global stage, the Assam government has taken up few initiatives. "We are planning to make a tourism circuit especially for Raas Mahotsav connecting from Majuli to Palasbari, Nalbari, Patacharkuchi, Pathsala. Our government has brought Bihu, Jhumoir in global platform and trying to Bagurumba also. This year, under the guidance of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state government has provided financial grants to the Raas Mahotsav celebration Committees across the state," Ranjeet Kumar Dass said.

New Temple and Diverse Traditions to Attract Tourists

The Assam Tourism Minister further said that today he inaugurated one Shree Krishna temple with a cost of Rs 2 crore at Pathsala area which will also attract the people as well as tourists. "In Assam, people have tried to create a Brindaban like atmosphere during Raas Mahotsav. In Upper Assam, Raas Mahotsav has celebrated as human being performed Raaslila. In Lower Assam part, we worship Lord Krishna and celebrating Raas Mahotsav by showing clay idols in different forms of Raaslila. In Majuli, it has now become a tourism point and foreign tourists are also coming. Tourists are also coming to the Lower Assam part especially in Nalbari, Howli, Pathsala, Patacharkuchi area. In the coming days, foreign tourists will also come to the Lower Assam part to see Raas Mahotsav. Today, we have inaugurated a newly constructed Shree Krishna temple at Pathsala with a cost of Rs 2 crore. I hope that in coming days Pathsala Raas will become a tourism destination point," Ranjeet Kumar Dass said.

Financial Aid to Boost Festival and Create Tourism Hub

He further said that Assam is the land of Lord Shree Krishna, Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva. "For the first time, the Assam government and my department (tourism) have taken initiatives as we are providing financial aid to Raas festival committees across the state. It is an initiative to make a tourism hub," the Assam Tourism Minister said.

The Assam Tourism Minister also said that, in the coming days tourists flow will be increased. The Assam Tourism Minister on Wednesday inaugurated Patacharkuchi Anchalik Raas Mahotsav in Bajali district. (ANI)