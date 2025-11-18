Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, with the highest density of one-horned rhinos, is welcoming migratory birds from Siberia and Tibet. The sanctuary has seen strong tourist footfall since October, with officials expecting 60-70 bird species.

Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, famed for hosting the world's highest density of one-horned rhinos, is now witnessing the vibrant arrival of migratory birds from regions as far as Siberia and Tibet. The sanctuary, well-known as the home of the highest density of one-horned rhinoceroses in India, has seen the arrival of these birds since early November, drawing both domestic and international tourists.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Early Bird Arrivals Boost Tourism

According to Range Officer Pranjal Baruah, the tourist season that began on October 23 has seen strong footfall, accompanied by an early influx of avian visitors. Last year, Pobitora recorded 56-60 species of waterbirds, and this season, officials expect the number to rise to 60-70 species. "We started our tourist season on October 23rd, and from that day we have been getting a lot of tourist footfall, and accordingly we are also getting a lot of migratory birds this year in the first week of November. They are coming from various parts of the world, including Siberia and the Tibetan part of the world. Last year, we surveyed our bird sensors and found that around 56 to 60 species of water birds usually come to Pobitora... This year, we are also expecting more than 60 to 70 species...," he said.

Conservation and Safety Measures

Forest staff continue regular patrolling inside and around the sanctuary to ensure safety and conservation.

Wildlife Population Statistics

In 2024, around 69 species of birds arrived at the wildlife sanctuary from different parts of the world. According to the 2022 rhino population census, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary is home to 107 one-horned rhinos, including 30 males, 50 females, and 27 calves. The sanctuary continues to serve as a vital habitat for the conservation of this iconic species, alongside its growing appeal as a winter destination for migratory birds.