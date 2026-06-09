Union Minister Piyush Goyal lauded the first export of Assam's GI-tagged Tezpur litchi to Dubai. The shipment, part of the litchi's centenary celebration, aims to boost farmer incomes and create new opportunities for Northeast India's produce.

Tezpur Litchi Festival Marks Centenary

Union Minister Piyush Goyal hailed the export of Assam's GI-tagged Tezpur litchi to international markets, saying the move would help secure better returns for farmers and create new opportunities for agricultural products from Northeast India. In a post on X on Monday, Goyal said, "Assam's renowned GI-tagged Tezpur litchi is now spreading its sweetness in foreign markets. With the support of APEDA, the first export shipment of Tezpur litchi has departed for Dubai. This step will give the region's litchi global recognition, provide farmers with better prices, and create new opportunities for agricultural products from Northeast India." असम की प्रसिद्ध GI-टैग प्राप्त तेजपुर लीची अब विदेशी बाजारों में अपनी मिठास बिखेर रही है।@APEDADOC के सहयोग से तेजपुर लीची की पहली निर्यात खेप दुबई रवाना हुई। इस कदम से यहां की लीची को वैश्विक पहचान मिलेगी, किसानों को बेहतर मूल्य प्राप्त होगा और पूर्वोत्तर भारत के कृषि उत्पादों… pic.twitter.com/K1LUVR8r5n — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 8, 2026

The export comes amid celebrations marking the centenary of Tezpur's famed litchi cultivation that began on Sunday. The two-day Tezpur Litchi Festival 2026, organised by the Sonitpur district administration, concluded recently at the District Library in Tezpur, showcasing the century-old legacy of the GI-tagged fruit.

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During the festival, one tonne of various litchi varieties was exported to Dubai, while around 600 kilograms was shipped to Singapore. Sonitpur District Commissioner Anand Kumar Das flagged off the consignments in the presence of Tezpur MLA Prithviraj Rabha, District Agriculture Officer Pradeep Kumar Talukdar, Sadar Agriculture Officer Zakir Hussain and other dignitaries.

Market Recognition and High Value

Officials said the exports marked another milestone for the fruit, which has gained recognition in both domestic and international markets for its distinctive taste, rich flesh and attractive colour. This year, the popular Bombay variety of Tezpur litchi fetched prices ranging between Rs 40 and Rs 50 per fruit.

Litchis worth more than Rs 4 lakh were reportedly sold at the festival venue in a single day.

A Century-Old Legacy

The origins of Tezpur's litchi legacy date back to 1923, when noted litterateur and former Tezpur Municipality chairman Padmanath Gohain Baruah established litchi orchards in the town. Today, according to the Agnigarh Agricultural Producers Group, more than 150 farmers cultivate litchis across over 400 bighas of land in the region.

The festival also featured an exhibition of several renowned varieties, including Chahi, Bilati, Bombaiya, Piyaji, Chinese, Rongiya, Kath Bombaiwa and Elaichi litchis. (ANI)