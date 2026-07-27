Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma defended his cabinet colleague Keshab Mahanta after his daughter joined anti-NEET protests. Sarma said children's political ideologies can differ from their parents' and one should not be dragged into the other's actions.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday backed his Cabinet colleague Keshab Mahanta amid criticism over videos showing the latter's daughter participating in a protest against irregularities in the NEET examination, saying children should not be held responsible for their parents' political ideology.

'Don't drag parents into controversies involving children'

Addressing a press conference, Sarma said children may not always follow the political ideology of their parents and drew a parallel with his own family, urging people not to "drag" parents into controversies involving their adult children. "My brother doesn't listen to me. My children also don't obey many of my words. Your political ideology doesn't have to be similar to the parents'. I am hurt about what she said against PM Modi. I will talk to her when I meet her," Sarma said.

The Chief Minister said Mahanta, who is currently tasked with helping people affected by floods in the state, should not be mentally burdened over his daughter's actions. "Keshab Mahanta is now in such a position, and it is his duty to help the flood-affected people of the state. We will not benefit if we burden him mentally. Don't be shocked if my son says anything wrong. Tomorrow, if my son becomes a lawyer, he may work for someone whom I don't like. There is no point of dragging parents after children become adults," he said.

Sarma on Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

On former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation amid protests over NEET-UG paper leak allegations and examination irregularities, Sarma said he believed history would assess Pradhan positively for his role in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP). "That was his personal decision. But I have also tweeted. Dharmendra Pradhan ji helped us a lot for Assam. We have just set up the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Assam. It was Pradhan ji who did it for us. And for his major role in the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), I believe history will definitely assess Dharmendra Pradhan ji positively... But I believe history will judge him as a person who implemented NEP in India," he said.

Pradhan resigned as Education Minister on Saturday following weeks of protests over NEET-UG paper leaks and examination irregularities. His resignation was among the key demands raised by protesters, while Opposition parties had also been forcing repeated adjournments in Parliament over the issue.

Pradhan said he had submitted his resignation to PM Narendra Modi in the interest of students and to ensure that the protests over examination irregularities were not exploited by "anti-national forces". (ANI)