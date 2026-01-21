In a major crackdown, Assam Rifles and DRI seized Yaba tablets worth Rs 39 crore in Cachar, arresting three. Separately, they nabbed a Myanmar national in Siaha with Burmese Kyat worth 1.75 crore, smuggled tobacco, and cigarettes.

Major Drug Bust in Cachar

Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), seized Yaba tablets worth Rs 39 crore in Cachar district of Assam, officials said. Based on specific information about drug trafficking, Assam Rifles and DRI launched an operation in the district. During the operation, three individuals, residents of Tripura, were apprehended late at night on November 20 while transporting 1,30,000 Yaba tablets via NH-306. Two trucks and two mobile phones in their possession were also recovered. Further investigation is underway, officials added.

Assam Rifles has been at the forefront of anti-drug operations in the region, conducting regular operations to disrupt and dismantle narcotics networks. The seizure has been described as a significant milestone in efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Foreign Currency, Smuggled Goods Seized in Siaha

In another development, Assam Rifles apprehended an individual for his involvement in the illegal transportation of foreign currency and the smuggling of tobacco and foreign cigarettes, an official release stated on Tuesday. According to the release, based on specific intelligence received from its own sources regarding trafficking, Assam Rifles launched an operation and established a Mobile Vehicle Check Post in the general area of Tuipang, Siaha district, to intercept the consignment.

At around 3:35 am on Tuesday, the Assam Rifles team intercepted a tipper. During the search of the vehicle, foreign currency amounting to Burmese Kyat 1,75,00,000 (One crore seventy-five lakhs only) was recovered, along with two cases of smuggled tobacco worth Rs 50,000 and one case of foreign cigarettes worth Rs 1,30,000.

One individual identified as "U Phyu Maung" (37), involved in illegal transportation, was also apprehended. As per the official press release, the apprehended individual is a resident of Rakhine State, Myanmar.

The recovered contraband and the apprehended individual were handed over to Police Station Tuipang, Siaha district, for further legal proceedings, the release added.