Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that there was a strong anti-incumbency wave in Assam, and said that people in the state were looking for a change in the government. He said that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were strong in Assam, it would not try to induct former state Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah.

Speaking to the reporters here, Shivakumar said, "All our senior leaders and office bearers are very much confident that on the ground, there is a big anti-incumbency wave. The people of Assam want a change."

"If the BJP were strong, why would they beg our former PCC President (Bhupen Borah)? Not a single worker from our party went with the former PCC President. That shows that the BJP is very weak and is losing," he added.

Shivakumar's remarks come as Bhupen Kumar Borah is set to join the ruling BJP on February 22. This major shift comes just a day after Borah tendered his resignation from Congress, marking a pivotal development in the buildup to the state Assembly elections.

Shivakumar on Assam CM

Earlier, Shivakumar said that Sarma had become weak and was making baseless statements as his party was losing ground in Assam.

"He has become weak. That is why he is making such statements. He is not strong in his work. He is not strong in his commitment. You know that his party is losing here, that is why he is making baseless statements," he said.

Earlier, Sarma stated that Bhupen Bora's resignation from the Congress was a "separation" of the party from Hindu society, labelling the former Congress leader as the last recognised Hindu leader within the state's Congress party.

Assam is set to hold Assembly elections later this year, where the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP is looking to defend its power against Congress. (ANI)