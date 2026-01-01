Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that declared foreigners will be pushed back within a week, stating 2000 have already been sent back under a 'direct action' policy. He also lauded the state's improved law and order and economic growth.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the state government will push back a person within one week of being declared a foreigner by the tribunal.

Crackdown on Illegal Immigration

Addressing a press conference, the Assam CM said that the government has identified and pushed back 2000 foreign nationals. He said, "We have intensified pushback efforts. From now on, within one week of someone being declared a foreigner by the Foreigners' Tribunal, we will push them back. We have identified 2000 illegal foreigners and pushed them back."

The Foreigners' Tribunal in Assam handles cases involving immigrants and foreign nationals.

In line with this policy, CM Sarma, on December 25, had said that the state government has adopted a policy of "direct action with no compromise" against illegal immigrants, instructing district administrations to issue immediate expulsion orders wherever warranted.

Improved Law and Order

Further, speaking to reporters, Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the state's law and order situation, claiming that the number of cases has declined and the conviction rate has risen.

He said, "As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, Assam has ranked 1st among all States in the implementation of the New Criminal Laws. 1.33 lakh cases were registered in 2021, and it has now reduced to 43,748 cases in 2025. Chargesheet filing before the court has increased by 81 per cent. In 2021, the conviction rate was 6 per cent; now it has increased to 26.38 per cent."

Major Infrastructure Development

He also announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the 32-km Kaziranga elevated corridor in January and the foundation stone of the proposed Gelephu railway line project in February.

Kaziranga Corridor and New Bridges

The Chief Minister said, "In the last five years in the infrastructure sector, lots of work has been done. Four new bridges over the Brahmaputra River are under construction. We will open the Guwahati- North Guwahati connecting bridge in February. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a 32-km (total nearly 34 km) Kaziranga elevated corridor with an estimated cost of Rs 6957 crore on January 17 or 18."

Underwater Tunnel and Gelephu Rail Link

"Twin tube under water tunnel connecting Gohpur to Numaligarh will be road cum rail Rs 22,000 crore, and the Finance Ministry has approved it. In February, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the proposed Gelephu railway line project," he added.

Aerocity, Hospital, and Kopili Hydro Project

Further, he said that the Aerocity will be constructed on 68 acres of land and the 120 MW Kopili hydro project will be inaugurated soon."

The Chief Minister said, "The proposed elevated corridor will be near the Guwahati airport. Aerocity will be constructed on 68 acres of land. An MoU has been signed with the Asian Development Bank, and a new modern hospital will be constructed at Guwahati Medical College (the current hospital will be completely demolished) with a cost of Rs 2200 crore. We will inaugurate the 120 MW Kopili hydro project soon."

Assam's Booming Economy

He also hailed the state's economy, as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recognised Assam as the fastest-growing state from 2020 to 2025.

He said, "RBI has recognised Assam as the fastest growing state across the country in 2020-2025. The national average was 29 per cent, and Assam's growth was 45 per cent. Assam's economy is undergoing a strong transformation with GSDP at current prices projected to surge from Rs 4.10 lakh crore in 2021-22 to Rs 7.41 lakh crore by 2025-26."

"Per capita income of the state has increased at a rate of 54 per cent, and is Rs 1.59 lakh. State's revenue has increased at a rate of 53 per cent," Sarma said.

Earlier on December 28, Assam BJP congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma for his leadership after Assam emerged as India's fastest-growing state economy over the past five years, as per the latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data on Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at constant prices, a party release said. (ANI)