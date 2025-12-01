The situation in Assam's West Karbi Anglong is normalising after clashes between tribal and non-tribal groups. Over 50 police were injured. Despite security, victims whose houses were torched express lingering fear.

Days after violence erupted in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district, the situation has gradually returned to normal, police said.

Situation Under Control, Over 50 Police Injured

Speaking to ANI, IGP Central Range V. Siva Prasad Ganjala said, "Some unfortunate incidents have happened in the last couple of days. Now the situation is under control. The police had to resort to a lathi charge, and after that, the situation was brought under control. Currently, we maintain complete dominance in the area. Sufficient force has been deployed. CRPF and Assam Police personnel have been posted in good numbers. No fresh violence has taken place."

"Two policemen were seriously injured and have been referred to Guwahati for treatment. Others have suffered mild injuries. More than 50 policemen were injured. A lot of stone pelting took place, and the size of stones was huge, so despite wearing protective gear, there were injuries... Cases have been registered, and action will be taken. Army has also been helping the state police. They were not called specially, but they have been doing the job on their end," he added.

Clashes Over Land Rights

Violence erupted following clashes between tribal and non-tribal groups amid protests by Karbi tribal organisations demanding the eviction of non-tribal people from VGR/PGR lands in the Kheroni area. On Monday evening, a mob allegedly torched several houses and business establishments belonging to non-tribal residents at Kheroni market.

Victims Recount Losses and Fear

Victims told ANI that while the security presence has helped restore calm, fear continues to grip residents. Following the violence, the Assam government temporarily suspended internet and mobile data services in the Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts.

Kanu Malakar, 65, a resident of the Kheroni Ampata area, said his house was completely gutted. "I had kept Rs 2 lakh in cash inside my house for my daughter's marriage. Along with household goods, the cash was also incinerated. I have lost everything," he told ANI.

Another victim, Radhika Devi, said she tried to flee with her ailing father-in-law and important documents, but the mob snatched and destroyed them. "They set our house and a vehicle on fire. We are now taking shelter in someone else's house. We are on the streets with nothing left," she said.

Suchen Malakar, another resident, said his family had lived in the area for nearly 60 years. "As many as 50 houses were torched by the mob, including mine. Though the situation has improved, we are still scared about our safety if security forces are withdrawn," he said.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to prevent any further escalation.