Assam Rifles and Cachar Police apprehended one person with 20,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 6 crores in Silchar. This is one of several recent operations by Assam Rifles, which also seized illicit cigarettes in Mizoram and liquor in Manipur.

Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 6 Crore Seized in Cachar

Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Cachar Police, launched an operation based on information of the trafficking of drugs in Cachar district on November 9, resulting in apprehending of one individual, a resident of Silchar, who was transporting 20,000 Yaba Tablets worth Rs 6 Crores via Silchar Bypass Road. The mobile device in the individual's possession was also confiscated. As per the release, Assam Rifles has been at the forefront of anti-drug operations in the region, conducting regular operations to disrupt and dismantle narcotics networks. This seizure is a significant milestone in the effort to combat drug trafficking. Further investigation is underway.

Other Major Seizures by Assam Rifles

Contraband Cigarettes Seized in Mizoram

Earlier, Assam Rifles successfully intercepted a large consignment of contraband cigarettes from Tlangsam, Champhai, Mizoram, an official statement said. Based on intelligence inputs about the movement of illicit goods in the Indo-Myanmar border region, Assam Rifles personnel launched an operation and intercepted a Bolero camper vehicle driven by Lalhmingmawia Ralte, said Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles (East). During the search, the party recovered 38 cases of Cigarettes and 2 cases of International Master Piece Cigarettes, collectively valued at approximately Rs 52 lakhs in the open market. All seized items, along with the apprehended individual and vehicle, were handed over to the Legal Metrology Department, Champhai.

Illicit Liquor Seized in Manipur

In October, Assam Rifles, along with Manipur Police and Excise Department, seized a considerable quantity of indian made liquor valued at approximately Rs 1.12 crores in Kaimai, Tamenglong District. According to the Assam Rifles, the operation carried out on Tuesday also resulted in the apprehension of three individuals involved in illicit trade. "The joint operation leading to the successful seizure of the indian made beer underscores the commitment of the Assam Rifles in curbing illegal activities and enforcing law and order in the region. By targeting illicit liquor networks, Assam Rifles aims to protect public health and safety while also supporting local authorities in maintaining peace and security," the Assam Rifles said in a release. (ANI)