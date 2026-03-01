Assam Rifles and Cachar Police dismantled an illegal interstate tout network in Silchar, arresting four individuals, including a Nigerian. The network was involved in the illegal movement of foreign nationals from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Assam Rifles in coordination with the Cachar Police conducted an operation and dismantled an active illegal interstate tout network operating in Silchar on Thursday.

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According to the officials, the Assam Rifles acted on specific intelligence input about the module which was involved in organised illegal ingress of foreign nationals from Bangladesh and Myanmar through Tripura and Mizoram, as well as illegal egress of foreign nationals from India, including individuals involved in criminal cases, deportation proceedings and visa violations. As per the officials, during the operation, four individuals were apprehended, including a Nigerian national identified as Emeka (44 years), along with three Indian nationals, K Malsawmdawngi (Aizawl), Tinku Hussain Barbhuiya (Silchar), and Ramina Begum Barbhuiya (Silchar). Investigation revealed the network's role in systematically facilitating illegal cross-border movement, posing a serious threat to national security and immigration control mechanisms, the official statement added.

Separate Operations in Manipur

Earlier this week in a separate incident, Indian Army and Assam Rifles formations under Spear Corps, in close conjunction with Manipur Police, conducted a series of precise, intelligence-driven joint operations across Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Chandel, Kakching, Thoubal and Tengnoupal Districts during the period of March 15 - 21. The operations led to the apprehension of thirteen cadres from hill and valley-based groups and the recovery of 57 weapons, explosives and other war-like stores, according to a release.

Cadres of Banned Outfits Apprehended

On March 15, Assam Rifles, acting on specific intelligence, apprehended five cadres of People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) and Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) groups near BP 73 along the Indo-Myanmar Border in Tengnoupal District. (ANI)