BJP candidate Ashok Singhal claims Congress is 'decimated' across Assam ahead of the Assembly elections. He expressed confidence in a massive mandate for the BJP and its allies, citing weak Congress leadership and poor candidate selection.

Ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, BJP candidate from Dhekiajuli and state minister Ashok Singhal on Monday asserted that the Congress party has been "decimated" across the state. He expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies will secure a massive mandate. The state is set to go to the polls in a single phase across all 126 Assembly constituencies on April 9, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

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BJP Confident of Massive Mandate

Speaking to ANI, Singhal said that Dhekiajuli has remained a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party over the past decade, with the party's vote share consistently rising in successive elections. "For the last 10 years, this constituency has been the bastion of the BJP. Every election, the number of votes is increasing. This year, we also think that there will be a considerable increase in margin," he said.

Targeting the Congress, Singhal alleged weak leadership and poor candidate selection as key reasons behind its declining position in the state. "Congress is decimated. Throughout Assam, Congress has been decimated because of poor leadership and poor selection of candidates. They don't have any issue, and that is why I feel that there will be a massive mandate in support of the BJP and the NDA," he added.

Congress Announces 5 Guarantees

Meanwhile, a day earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced five guarantees in Assam, including Key promises such as monthly cash transfers to women, Rs 50,000 for women entrepreneurs, cashless health coverage, and justice for Zubeen Garg's case. "I'm announcing five guarantees. The first guarantee is an unconditional monthly cash transfer to every woman's bank account. Additionally, we'll provide women with an amount of Rs 50,000 to start or expand their businesses. The second guarantee is that we'll guarantee cashless health coverage of Rs 25 to every family. The third guarantee is that we'll deliver justice in the case of the late famous singer Zubeen Garg within 100 days. We've ensured justice within one hundred days..." said Kharge while addressing a public meeting in Nowboicha, Assam.

Electoral Battle in Assam

Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power. (ANI)