As vote counting for Assam's 126-member assembly commenced, BJP's Bhupen Kumar Borah expressed confidence that the party would win over 90 seats, attributing the expected victory to the development work done under Himanta Biswa Sarma.

BJP Confident of Victory

As counting commenced for Assam's 126-member assembly on Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Bihpuria Bhupen Kumar Borah expressed confidence that people have voted to continue the developmental projects, and the party would win more than 90 seats.

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"Assam's population has come behind Himanta Biswa Sarma because people want development. People saw the development happening before, and now people want to continue that, they have an opinion, which we will get to know in a few hours," Borah told ANI.

The BJP leader also said that the party could win more than 90 seats in the assembly. In 2016, the Congress-led alliance, which had ruled the state since 2001 failed to retain power, allowing Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP to assume charge. The BJP is looking to retain power for a third term in the state. "The result will be good, it is not good to predict the result, but in an hour or so, everyone will get to know. We will get 90 plus seats," Borah added.

Vote Counting Underway

Counting of votes for all 126 Assembly constituencies began at 8 am under tight security, with postal ballots taken up first, followed by EVM counting from 8:30 am across 14 tables at each centre. Counting agents from various political parties were seen arriving at strong rooms, including at the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati.

Assam went to the polls in a single phase on April 9, with high voter turnout recorded. The BJP-led NDA is seeking a third consecutive term in the state, while the Congress has formed a six-party alliance to mount a strong challenge.

The Election Commission has set up 52 counting centres across 35 districts, including institutions such as Bodoland University, Bhattadev University, Nalbari College and Karimganj College. In several districts, including Lakhimpur and Sivasagar, multi-tier security arrangements have been deployed, with hundreds of officials overseeing the process to ensure transparency and smooth conduct. (ANI)