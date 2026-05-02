AJP chief Lirunjyoti Gogoi rejected Assam exit poll predictions as 'bogus' and a form of psychological pressure. He expressed confidence that the Congress-led 'Mahajot' alliance will form the government with a clear majority.

With the stage set for counting of votes for Assam Assembly elections on May 4, Congress ally and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) chief Lirunjyoti Gogoi on Saturday rejected exit poll predictions for Assam, claiming that the "bogus" exit polls are just a way to put some "psychological pressure" on political parties and administrative officials.

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"We are forming the government, it is clear and confirmed. Already, I am set to address a press meet that exit polls was totally bogus. It was totally seen that they have an agenda and they are trying to give some psychological pressure to the party and administrative officials also," the AJP chief told reporters here. "We are going to form the government, we will win with a clear majority and the opposition alliance will win with a clear majority," he added.

Gogoi Criticises Centre Over Price Hikes

Criticising the recent LPG price hike, Gogoi said that the Central government, led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is reneging on their promises of affordability, with price increases having an effect on common people. "Through the years of the NDA govt, after that price hike is a big issue. Previously they had committed to the common people that after the government they will decrease the price but their policy was totally opposite. Day by day they are increasing prices of essential commodities also," he said.

Election Alliances and Polls Context

Congress leads the "Mahajot" alliance with the Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parshad, CPI(M), and other left parties. Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by BJP consists of Bodoland People's Front (BPF), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

Exit polls have largely projected that the BJP-led NDA is poised to Assam and the Congress-led UDF Keralam with the most surveys also stating that the BJP is on its way to form its first government in West Bengal.

Counting of votes for Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Keralam, Assam and Puducherry will take place on May 4. The exit poll results were released after the conclusion of the second phase of polling in West Bengal on Wednesday. Assam, Kerala and Puducherry went to the polls on April 9 and Tamil Nadu on April 23. West Bengal went to the polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29. (ANI)