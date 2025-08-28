Assam Police conducted a major crackdown, seizing ₹5 crore worth of heroin and Yaba tablets at Puwamara and arresting multiple drug peddlers. Earlier, Karbi Anglong and Cachar police also seized large quantities of narcotics.

Four Drug Peddlers Arrested In Puwamara Crackdown

<br>In a post on X, CM Sarma wrote, “In a major crackdown, @sribhumipolice seized 650 grams of heroin and 10,000 Yaba tablets worth ₹5 crore at Puwamara, arresting four drug peddlers.”</p><h2><strong>Karbi Anglong Police Seize Morphine Worth ₹11 Crore At Six Mile</strong></h2><p>Earlier, the Karbi Anglong police seized 10.712 kg of morphine at Six Mile, arresting two peddlers.</p><p>Sarma said in a separate X post, “Big party, bigger flop. ₹11 crore worth of drugs seized! @karbianglongpol seized 10.712 kg of morphine at Six Mile and arrested two peddlers. @assampolice stands firm on its mission of #AssamAgainstDrugs. We will break the backbone of the drugs cartel in Assam.”</p><div type="dfp" position=3>Ad3</div><h2><strong>Cachar Police Intercept Vehicle Carrying Heroin Worth ₹2.8 Crore</strong></h2><p>On August 26, based on credible information, the Cachar police intercepted a vehicle in Lakhipur carrying 416 grams of heroin, valued at Rs 2.8 crore, leading to the arrest of one person.</p><p>Sarma wrote, "Cracking the whip on drugs. Based on credible sources, @cacharpolice launched an anti-narcotics operation in Lakhipur and intercepted a vehicle carrying 416 gms of heroin valued at ₹2.8 crore. One person has been apprehended. Kudos @assampolice! #AssamAgainstDrugs." </p>