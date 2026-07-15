Assam govt to issue a comprehensive SOP to manage human-wildlife conflict, focusing on human-elephant conflict and monkey menace. The strategy will be scientific, sustainable, and developed through a consultative process with stakeholders.

Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Wednesday said that the state government will issue a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on Human-Wildlife Conflict management across the state.

"The Government of Assam has initiated a comprehensive consultative process to develop a scientific and sustainable strategy for addressing Human-Wildlife Conflict across the state with particular focus on Human-Elephant conflict and the increasing monkey menace in several districts," Assam Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Jayanta Mallabaruah said following a meeting with MLAs at the Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) Campus in Guwahati.

The meeting was attended by MLAs, senior officials of the Forest Department and other stakeholders to deliberate on practical and long-term measures to reduce human-wildlife conflict while ensuring ecological conservation. The Forest Minister said the discussions focused on identifying region-specific interventions, strengthening coordination among stakeholders and preparing a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to guide future action.

Human-Elephant Conflict

Highlighting the seriousness of human-elephant conflict in Assam, Jayanta Mallabaruah said that nearly 150 people lose their lives every year due to encounters with elephants. "Besides the tragic loss of human lives, elephants also cause extensive damage to agricultural crops and livelihoods across several parts of the state. Both immediate and long-term measures would be required to effectively address the challenge," the Assam Forest Minister said.

Long-term Solutions and Zonal Approach

The Minister stated that the long-term solution lies in increasing forest cover through afforestation and creating suitable habitats for elephants. "The government is exploring the identification of appropriate areas for dedicated plantations and the cultivation of tree species that provide natural food sources for elephants, thereby reducing their dependence on agricultural fields and human settlements. As part of a scientific approach to conflict mitigation, the state has been divided into different elephant management zones based on elephant populations and movement patterns, rather than administrative boundaries," he said.

He further said that separate consultations will now be held in each zone involving local MLAs, subject experts and Forest Department officials to identify the most appropriate interventions for the respective regions. "These consultations would determine where solar fencing, bio-fencing and habitat improvement measures are most suitable. Indiscriminate installation of solar fencing often diverts elephants from one locality to another without solving the larger problem. The Government, therefore, intends to adopt a scientific, evidence-based approach to conflict mitigation through area-specific planning," the Assam Forest Minister said.

The meeting also discussed undertaking afforestation activities in mission mode with the support of various organisations, including Forest Battalions, the Armed Forces and other institutions. While acknowledging that plantation activities can be carried out extensively in accessible areas, Jayanta Mallabaruah said that aerial seeding may also be explored in difficult terrains where conventional plantation is not feasible.

The Minister also acknowledged that valuable suggestions were received during the meeting and that all stakeholders have been requested to submit additional written recommendations by July 20 or 21. "Based on these inputs, the Forest Department proposes to prepare a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure by July 22nd, incorporating both short-term and long-term strategies for addressing human-wildlife conflict across the state," he said.

Tackling Monkey Menace

The issue of monkey menace, which has increasingly affected agriculture and horticulture in several districts, also featured prominently during the discussions. Minister Baruah said that the government is examining multiple options to address the problem in a scientific and humane manner.

Among the measures discussed were increasing plantations of fruit-bearing trees and examining the feasibility of scientifically conducted sterilisation programmes. Referring to successful experiences from other states, the Minister said sterilisation has emerged as one possible option that warrants detailed examination. However, he said that any such programme would only be implemented after extensive public consultation and scientific planning.

The Minister stated that local MLAs have been requested to consult residents in their respective constituencies regarding the acceptability of sterilisation as a management measure. He noted that implementation would require specialised veterinary teams, trained personnel, mobile units, operation theatre facilities, equipment, vehicles and coordinated support from both the Forest and Veterinary Departments. All these requirements are currently being examined before any decision is taken.

"We want every decision to be based on scientific evidence and broad public consultation. Our objective is to prepare a practical roadmap that addresses both immediate concerns and long-term conservation goals," Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said.

Streamlining Victim Compensation

The Minister further informed that the government is simultaneously working towards improving the delivery of compensation to victims of human-wildlife conflict. He said the state is examining mechanisms to enable faster disbursement of compensation by maintaining dedicated funds with District Commissioners so that financial assistance can be released immediately after due verification.

"Under the proposed mechanism, compensation for crop damage would be processed more expeditiously, while in cases involving loss of human life due to attacks by wild animals, efforts are being made to ensure that eligible compensation is released within the shortest possible time after verification. The government is also preparing detailed departmental guidelines to simplify and streamline the compensation process. The proposed policy framework will cover incidents involving elephants, tigers and other wild animals," he said.

The Minister stated that several policy issues, including the applicability of compensation in different categories of forest areas, are also being examined as part of the ongoing consultation process before the final guidelines are issued.

Review of Rapid Response Teams

The Minister also informed about the Rapid Response Teams functioning across the State, which are also being reviewed with a view to enhancing their effectiveness and strengthening their response capabilities.

Reiterating the Government's consultative approach, the Minister said all stakeholders have been encouraged to submit their suggestions over the next few days. These recommendations will form the basis of the Standard Operating Procedure, which will guide future policy decisions and field-level implementation for mitigating human-wildlife conflict across Assam.

"The government is committed to adopting a scientific, participatory and sustainable approach to address human-wildlife conflict. The SOP being prepared will provide a comprehensive framework for future action and ensure that interventions are both effective and environmentally responsible," the Minister said. (ANI)