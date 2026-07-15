Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the Maha Aarti at the Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad on the eve of the 149th Rath Yatra, offering prayers for the well-being and prosperity of all citizens of the state.

CM Offers Prayers on Rath Yatra Eve

On the eve of the 149th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the Maha Aarti at the Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad. On the occasion, he offered prayers to the Lord for the well-being and prosperity of all the citizens of the state.

A Symbol of Compassion and Harmony

The Chief Minister said that on the auspicious day of Ashadhi Bij, Lord Jagannath embarks on His divine procession through the city, blessing all sections of society with happiness, peace, prosperity, and well-being. Describing Lord Jagannath as Daridra Narayan, he said that the Rath Yatra, which conveys the message of compassion and service towards workers and the underprivileged, further strengthens the values of harmony and humanity embedded in Indian culture.

He said that the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath is a symbol of Gujarat's glorious tradition, rich cultural heritage, and social unity. On this sacred occasion, the Chief Minister also appealed to everyone to celebrate this grand festival with the spirit of brotherhood, mutual affection, and social harmony.

Call for Unity and Development

The Chief Minister also urged everyone to embrace the mantra of 'Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas, and Sauno Prayas' given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and collectively contribute towards building a prosperous, happy, and Viksit Gujarat.

The Chief Minister prayed at the feet of Lord Jagannath for greater peace, prosperity, and holistic development across the state, and for every citizen to be blessed with happiness and prosperity.

Dignitaries in Attendance

On the occasion, Mahant of Jagannath Temple Dilipdasji Maharaj, State BJP President Jagdish Vishwakarma, Minister of State for Urban Development Darshanaben Vaghela, Members of Parliament Dinesh Makwana and Hasmukh Patel, former Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel, City BJP President Prerak Shah, local MLAs Amitbhai Shah, Kaushik Jain, Amul Bhatt, Hasmukh Patel, Smt. Kanchanben Radadiya, Dineshsinh Kushwaha, Payal Kukrani, Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, City Police Commissioner Anupamsinh Gehlot, along with a large number of devotees, remained present.