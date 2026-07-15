BRS leader KT Rama Rao met Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy regarding the revival of the Adilabad CCI plant. KTR said the Centre is positive but accused the Telangana Congress government of delaying the process by not providing necessary support.

Demanding the immediate reopening of the Cement Corporation of India (CCI) plant at Adilabad, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR), along with senior party leaders, met Union Minister for Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy in New Delhi. Following the meeting, KTR said the Union Minister made it clear that the Central Government is positively inclined towards reviving the Adilabad CCI plant. However, he emphasised that what is now required is the support, commitment and proactive participation of the Telangana Congress Government, according to a BRS press statement.

KTR demanded that the Congress Government immediately announce what proposals it has submitted to the Centre and how much it is willing to invest for the revival of the CCI plant. He asserted that the BRS will continue its agitation until the Adilabad CCI is reopened, as the plant is a major source of employment for thousands in the backward region.

A delegation comprising former Minister Jogu Ramanna, BRS Rajya Sabha Floor Leader Vaddiraju Ravichandra and members of the CCI Sadhana Samithi submitted a memorandum to Kumaraswamy. During the nearly 30-minute meeting, they held detailed discussions on the prospects for reviving the plant and the hurdles delaying the process.

Explaining the significance of the plant, KTR and the delegation informed the Union Minister that the Adilabad CCI plant, established in the 1980s, once provided direct and indirect employment to nearly 6,000 people and served as the economic backbone of the region. They highlighted that the area possesses limestone reserves sufficient for nearly 100 years and that the plant, with a production capacity of 400,000 metric tonnes, has every potential to operate successfully once revived.

The delegation also recalled that during the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and then Union Minister Hansraj Gangaram Ahir had personally assured the people that the CCI plant would be reopened. Instead, they expressed anguish that the plant is now being dismantled and sold as scrap.

KTR stated that Union Minister Kumaraswamy responded positively to the delegation's request and appreciated the efforts of the CCI Sadhana Samithi. The Minister assured them that the Central Government is keen to revive the plant and would make sincere efforts in that direction. He noted that the plant has 2,300 acres of land, including 770 acres of freehold land belonging to the company and over 1,500 acres of leased land. The Minister expressed the view that establishing a modern cement plant with an investment of around Rs 2,000 crore would be an ideal solution, the release said.

KTR: Telangana Govt is Biggest Hurdle

KTR alleged that the Telangana State Government has become the biggest hurdle in the revival of the CCI plant. He said that the Union Government's positive approach towards reviving Adilabad CCI is the result of sustained efforts and pressure exerted by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi over the past decade. However, for nearly a year, the Centre has been seeking proposals from the State Government regarding incentives, power subsidy, capital subsidy and GST concessions required for the project.

According to KTR, the Union Minister informed the delegation that the State Government has failed to respond, has avoided submitting the required proposals, and has also not come forward to extend the mining lease, thereby delaying the revival process. While the Centre has shown willingness to revive the plant, KTR criticised the Congress Government for its indifferent attitude towards fulfilling the long-standing demand of the people of Adilabad. He demanded that if the Congress Government is genuinely committed to reviving CCI, it should immediately announce its investment plan and support package.

"When the BRS Government was in power, we revived the Sirpur Paper Mills by extending every possible subsidy and support, thereby restoring employment to thousands. If the Congress Government is sincere today, it should immediately extend the mining lease. Out of the proposed Rs 2,000 crore investment, if Rs 500 crore is mobilised, the remaining amount can be secured through institutional loans. If the State Government contributes Rs 250 crore and the Central Government contributes another Rs 250 crore, the plant can be reopened immediately," KTR said.

KTR also recalled that BRS had stood firmly in support of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant when it faced closure and welcomed the Centre's decision to provide a package for its revival. He urged both the Union and State Governments to set aside political differences and work together to reopen the Adilabad CCI plant immediately. He warned that if the governments fail to act, BRS will intensify its agitation until the plant is reopened and reaffirmed that under the leadership of K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), the party will continue to stand firmly with the CCI Sadhana Samithi.

KTR Slams 'Bloodthirsty Regime' Over Farmer Protests

Commenting on the political situation in Telangana, KTR strongly criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He said that while the Chief Minister asks for their blood, farmers in remote tribal hamlets of Suryapet district are literally spilling their blood in their fields in protest, pleading, "Take our blood, but give water to our crops." KTR alleged that despite such extreme protests, the Congress Government has failed to respond to the suffering of Telangana's farmers. He remarked that the Congress Government was behaving like a "bloodthirsty regime" and said the "Butler Chief Minister," who takes inspiration from Hitler, should open his eyes and respond to the anguish of farmers. He added that he was leaving it to the Chief Minister's conscience.

'Shikhandi Politics' on Medigadda Issue

Responding to questions on the Medigadda and Kaleshwaram issue, KTR said there was no complexity in the matter. He clarified that the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) is only an advisory and regulatory body and does not possess overriding powers to dictate decisions to State Governments. He said that both serving and retired irrigation engineers have consistently maintained that water can be supplied without even touching the Medigadda barrage, but alleged that the Chief Minister was using the NDSA as a shield to indulge in "Shikhandi politics."

KTR further stated that despite the prevailing El Nino conditions and severe drought, Telangana still has an opportunity to protect its crops. However, he alleged that criminal negligence on the part of the State Government is causing enormous losses to farmers. He demanded that the Chief Minister immediately set aside political considerations, switch on the Kannepalli pumps, release irrigation water and save the standing crops, reiterating BRS's demand for urgent action. (ANI)