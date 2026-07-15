A massive fire gutted a paper packaging factory in Shivamogga, Karnataka, destroying materials worth crores. Over 25 fire personnel were deployed, and the blaze was brought under control. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

A massive fire broke out at a paper packaging factory in Shivamogga city's Old Mandli Industrial area on Wednesday, destroying packaging material worth crores of rupees. More than 25 personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services were deployed to the spot, and firefighting operations were underway for over an hour to bring the blaze under control.

The factory, owned by Mumbai-based businessman Zakir Hajibhai, has been operating for nearly 40 years. Large quantities of paper packaging material stored on the premises were gutted in the fire. The factory employs over 400 workers. No casualties have been reported.

Investigation into the Blaze

According to preliminary information, the fire may have been caused by a short circuit or welding work. The exact cause will be confirmed after an investigation.

The incident falls under the jurisdiction of Tunga Nagar Police Station. Police and fire officials are at the spot, and further investigation is underway.

Separate Fire Incident in Mysuru

Earlier on June 16, in a separate incident in Karnataka's Mysuru, two people died, and several others were left injured after a fire broke out at a pub, officials said.

According to the officials, after the information was received, the fire teams immediately reached the spot to douse the fire and rescued over 15 individuals. Two people in the kitchen section died due to the intensity of the blaze, while the injured ones were quickly shifted to nearby hospitals for medical assistance and treatment.

Divisional Fire Officer Ranganath told reporters, "We received a call at 3:15 pm at the Saraswathipuram Fire Station. Our teams rushed to the spot immediately, doused the fire, and rescued more than 15 people. Two people in the kitchen section died on the spot. Seven others who were injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals." (ANI)