Newly inducted Assam minister Kaushik Rai thanked CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and pledged to work 24/7. Jayanta Malla Baruah highlighted the NDA's greater responsibility after a big win. CM Sarma expanded his cabinet with 12 new ministers.

New Ministers Express Gratitude and Commitment

Newly inducted Assam Cabinet Minister Kaushik Rai on Friday thanked Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for reposing faith in him and pledged to work round the clock to fulfil the responsibilities entrusted to him. Speaking to ANI after taking oath as a minister in the expanded Assam Cabinet, Rai said he was grateful for the opportunity to serve in the government for a second term.

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"I have received this opportunity for a second term. I have become an MLA for the second time and am now taking the oath as a minister for the second time. I am grateful to the Chief Minister for the trust and confidence he has reposed in me," Rai said.

Emphasising his commitment to public service, the minister said he would work tirelessly regardless of the portfolio assigned to him. "Whatever responsibility or department is assigned to me in the days ahead, I will discharge my duties diligently, working 24/7 for that department and for Assam," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Cabinet Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah also voiced his opinion and said the BJP-led NDA government carries a greater responsibility following its emphatic electoral victory in the state. "I have come to assume charge today; I feel very good about it. The Chief Minister has entrusted me with a major responsibility, and I will strive every day to fulfil it," Baruah told ANI.

Highlighting the expectations placed on the government by voters, he said the NDA must deliver on the mandate it received from the people. "The responsibility is indeed greater this time. The people of Assam have given us a massive mandate by delivering 100-plus seats; consequently, the NDA bears a huge responsibility. The people have great hopes and expectations, and we must work to meet them," he added.

CM Sarma Expands Cabinet with 12 MLAs

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expanded his cabinet on Friday with 12 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) taking oath as the cabinet ministers in the third term of the Bharatiya Janata Party's State government.

The names of those 12 MLAs were announced by Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday. In an X post, Sarma announced, "I am pleased to announce that the following Members of the Assam Legislative Assembly will be sworn in as Cabinet Ministers in the Government of Assam on 5 June at 12:45 PM: Ashwini Ray Sarkar, Ashok Singhal, Bimal Borah, Biswajit Daimary, Jayant Mallabaruah, Kaushik Rai, Keshab Mahanta, Krishnendu Paul, Nilima Devi, Pijush Hazarika, Ranoj Pegu, and Susanta Borgohain."