The Southwest Monsoon has officially covered the entire state of Himachal Pradesh, arriving six days late. The IMD forecasts widespread heavy rainfall. Pre-monsoon rains have already caused 128 deaths and extensive damage across the state.

The Southwest Monsoon has officially covered the entire state of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, marking its complete advance across the hill state six days later than the normal onset date of June 25.

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Monsoon Progress and Forecast

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon advanced into the remaining parts of Himachal Pradesh on July 1, bringing the entire state under its influence.

The latest phase of the monsoon covered the remaining areas of Shimla district, including Shimla city, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, and Kangra districts. It also extended across the entire districts of Solan, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Chamba.

The IMD had earlier indicated that conditions were favourable for the further advance of the Southwest Monsoon into the remaining parts of Himachal Pradesh over the next two to three days. The complete coverage of the state is expected to usher in widespread rainfall activity during the coming week. The weather office has also forecast widespread rainfall across Himachal Pradesh, with heavy to very heavy rain likely at isolated places over the next several days, while a fresh Western Disturbance is expected to affect northwest India from July 2, potentially enhancing rainfall activity across the state.

Pre-Monsoon Havoc Claims 128 Lives

Earlier on the day, Pre-monsoon rains and adverse weather conditions have caused widespread destruction across Himachal Pradesh, disrupting critical infrastructure and claiming 128 lives during the March 1 to June 30 period.

According to the latest report released by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) on Wednesday, the cumulative financial loss has reached Rs 2,984.27 lakh (nearly Rs 29.84 crore).

The latest weather spell has left 44 roads blocked across the state, severely affecting transportation. Mandi district is the worst affected, accounting for 28 road closures, followed by Shimla with 17 blocked roads, according to the Public Works Department (PWD).

Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Cell of the Revenue Department reported that 128 people lost their lives in weather-related incidents during the four-month pre-monsoon season. (ANI)