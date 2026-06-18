In a major crackdown on drugs in Assam, police seized narcotics worth a staggering ₹14.5 crore from Sribhumi and Nagaon districts. The successful operations also led to the arrest of seven individuals involved in the illegal drug trade.

In a series of successful operations, police recovered and seized narcotics worth ₹14.5 crore in Assam's Sribhumi and Nagaon districts on Thursday. The crackdown also led to the arrest of seven persons.

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Chief Minister Lauds 'Unyielding' War on Drugs

In a post on X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that Sribhumi and Nagaon police had seized narcotics worth ₹14.5 crore. He wrote, "Our war against drugs is absolute and unyielding. In a series of successful operations, @sribhumipolice and @nagaonpolice seized narcotics worth ₹14.5 crore. Seven accused have been apprehended. The crackdown will continue."

Details of the Seizures

Sribhumi District Operations

According to the Sribhumi district police, in two separate operations, 65,000 Yaba tablets worth ₹13 crore were recovered and seized. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Trinayan Bhuyan said that in the last 24 hours, Sribhumi district police had recovered 65,000 Yaba tablets in two separate operations and arrested four persons.

"In the first operation, police recovered 17,000 Yaba tablets during a raid in the Kaliganj area of Sribhumi district and arrested one person. In the second operation, 48,000 Yaba tablets were recovered from the Patharkandi area, and three persons were arrested," the officer said. The arrested persons have been identified as Sabbir Uddin, Abdul Kadir, Jeherul Islam, and Guljan Hussain.

Nagaon District Operation

Meanwhile, based on intelligence inputs, a team of Nagaon district police conducted an operation at the Borghat bypass road and intercepted a vehicle carrying a large quantity of narcotics packed in 68 soap cases. Police arrested three persons in connection with the seizure.

A senior police official of Nagaon district said the vehicle was coming from Silchar towards Juria. "We conducted the operation based on source information. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around ₹1.5 crore," the officer said. (ANI)