Assam Deputy Speaker Numal Momin condemned the mob lynching of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh, urging India to intervene and even suggesting the division of Bangladesh if the killings of minorities do not stop. Another similar lynching was also reported.

'India should intervene and divide Bangladesh'

Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker Numal Momin condemned the mob lynching of a Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district and said that India should intervene if the international community fails to put pressure on Bangladesh to stop the killing of innocent people. Speaking to ANI, Dr Numal Momin, Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, said, "Dipu Das, a Hindu boy, was brutally murdered. It is a very serious issue in Bangladesh. The Hindus are not safe in Bangladesh. We have to take drastic steps to prevent the killing of Hindu and other minority people in Bangladesh. There is no government in Bangladesh. It is an unruly situation in Bangladesh."

He further urged the international community to put pressure on Bangladesh and take appropriate measures to stop the killings. "The international community should put pressure on Bangladesh and take appropriate measures to stop the killing of innocent people. If international agencies and international pressure do not work, it is my humble advice that India should intervene and divide Bangladesh into two parts. One part for the fanatic Muslims and another part for the minority communities in Bangladesh. This is the only way by which the situation can be resolved," he added.

Another Hindu Youth Lynched

Earlier on Wednesday, the Daily Star reported that a Hindu youth identified as Amrit Mondal was lynched at Hosendanga village of Kalimohor union in Rajbari's Pangsha sub-district over an extortion allegation. Police rushed to the spot upon receiving information last night and rescued Samrat in a critical condition. The murder of Mondal took place days after the mob lynching and burning of the Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district.

Lynching Over Blasphemy Allegations

A worker in a garment factory, Dipu Chandra Das, was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy charges and had his body hanged and set on fire on December 18. The Daily Star, citing Mymensingh's Additional Superintendent of Police, Abdullah Al Mamun, stated that a factory official had informed Bhaluka police that a group of workers attacked Dipu inside the factory, accusing him of making "derogatory remarks about the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)" in a Facebook post.

However, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-14 Company Commander in Mymensingh, Md Samsuzzaman, told The Daily Star that investigators found no evidence suggesting the deceased had posted or written anything on Facebook that could have hurt religious sentiments. (ANI)