The Assam government on Tuesday ordered the suspension of internet and mobile data services in Chirang district following escalating violence that broke out after a road incident in neighbouring Kokrajhar District on January 19.

Details of the Escalating Violence

According to the official notification, the incident occurred on Mansingh Road, under the Karigaon outpost of Kokrajhar Police Station, involving a vehicle carrying three Bodo individuals that collided with two Adivasi individuals. The clash quickly escalated, resulting in the Bodo individuals being beaten by local Adivasi villagers and the vehicle being torched.

"The Government of Assam through the District Magistrate of Chirang District received a report regarding deterioration of Law & Order situation in parts of Chirang district arising as a fallout of the incident occurring in Kokrajhar District on the night of January 19, 2026, when one Scorpio vehicle with 3 Bodo individuals hit 2 Adivasi persons at Mansingh Road under Karigaon outpost of Kokrajhar PS, resulting in the Bodo individuals being beaten up by neighbouring Adivasi villagers and the Scorpio being torched," the notification read.

"The incident has escalated, involving both the Bodo and Adivasi communities blocking the National Highway adjacent to Karigaon outpost, burning tyres and a few houses and setting fire to an Office building and also attacking the Karigaon outpost," the notification read.

Authorities Impose Internet Shutdown

An official notification confirmed that measures were taken to maintain public peace and prevent further violence.

In response, the Assam Government has deployed the Rapid Action Force (RAF) to contain the violence and prevent its spread to other areas.

Assam Additional Chief Secretary Ajay Tewari issued a notification under the provisions of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services Rules, 2017, to curb the unrest.

"Given the serious apprehension of a breach of public peace and the possibility of social media and internet being used to spread inflammatory messages, it was deemed necessary to take swift action," said Tewari in the notification.

"Therefore, internet and mobile data services have been suspended in Chirang District with immediate effect until further orders. However, voice calls and broadband services based on fixed telephone lines will remain functional during this period," he added.

The Assam Government's decision to suspend mobile internet comes after growing concerns about the spread of rumours and inflammatory content that could fuel further violence.

"Whereas, the Government of Assam is apprehending that social media and internet may be used to further spread inflammatory messages, rumours, etc. that may lead to further aggravation of the situation," the notification read.

Legal Ramifications and Service Exemptions

The order stated that any violation of the promulgation could result in punishment under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, as well as under the relevant provisions of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.

"It is however, clarified that the voice calls and the broadband connectivity based on fixed telephone lines shall remain functional during this period. Any violation of the promulgation will be punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and also under the relevant provision of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, a notification further read. (ANI)