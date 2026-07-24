Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurated the 47th State Athletics Championship in Nalbari, urging 1,200 athletes to build character and national pride. He called the event vital for realising the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Friday inaugurated the 47th State Level Senior and Junior Athletics Championship 2026 at Nalbari Stadium in Sarihathali, Nalbari district, and urged the youth to embrace sports as a means of building character, discipline, resilience and national pride.

The championship is being organised by the Assam Athletics Association in association with the Nalbari District Administration and the Nalbari District Sports Association.

Assam Finance and Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah and Sports Minister Biswajit Daimary were also present at the inaugural ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor expressed happiness over the participation of nearly 1,200 athletes from across the state. "Such enthusiastic participation reflects the State's growing sporting culture and is vital for realising the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047," he said.

The Governor described the championship as an important platform for identifying and nurturing future sporting talent that would bring laurels to Assam and the country.

Governor Cites Sporting Icons as Inspiration

Assam Governor Acharya said that the land of Assam has produced several outstanding sportspersons who, through their relentless struggle, tireless hard work and determination, have brought immense pride to the State and the Nation. He referred to athletics icons Bhogeshwar Baruah, Hima Das, Amlan Borgohain and Moumita Mondal, boxing champions Lovlina Borgohain and Shiva Thapa, and ace archer Jayanta Talukdar, saying that their achievements continue to inspire young athletes to pursue excellence with discipline and dedication.

The Governor said athletics forms the foundation of sporting excellence by fostering endurance, self-discipline, resilience and commitment. He urged the participants to uphold the highest standards of sportsmanship, fairness and integrity, stating that while medals symbolise success, perseverance and discipline help shape responsible citizens.

Government Initiatives Transforming Sports Landscape

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for sports, Acharya said initiatives such as Khelo India, the Fit India Movement and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) have transformed India's sporting landscape. He also appreciated the efforts of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in developing world-class sports infrastructure, promoting grassroots talent and creating a vibrant sporting ecosystem in Assam, which has enabled athletes from the state to excel at national and international levels.

Expressing confidence that many participants would go on to represent Assam and India with distinction, the Governor said that investments in sports are investments in the nation's future and would help build a healthy, confident and empowered young generation.

MLA Ritubaran Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Nalbari Nibedan Das Patowary, Senior Superintendent of Police Bibekananda Das and several other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. (ANI)