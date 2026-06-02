The Assam government, led by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, will launch a massive plantation drive on June 5. Over 35 lakh women SHG members aim to plant 1 crore saplings across the state to mark World Environment Day and promote ecological balance.

The Assam government planned a massive plantation drive involving over 35 lakh women Self-Help Group (SHG) members of Assam, aiming at the plantation of 1 crore saplings on June 5 on the occasion of World Environment Day.

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Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Atul Bora said, "As part of the Assam government's commitment towards preserving ecological balance, a massive plantation drive has been planned involving over 35 lakh woman SHG members, aiming at 1 crore plantation across Assam on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5."

Preparations and Review Meeting

The Minister further said that the Government of Assam, "Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has been consistently prioritising environmental protection and sustainable development through large-scale afforestation, forest reclamation initiatives, promotion of clean energy and the integration of modern technology in conservation efforts."

In preparation for this initiative, the Assam Minister attended a review meeting in Guwahati with senior officials of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department to take stock of the ongoing arrangements and implementation strategy for the plantation drive. A senior official from the Environment and Forest Department also participated in the meeting.

The Minister directed the officials concerned to make all necessary arrangements to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the plantation drive across the state with active public participation and proper monitoring mechanisms. "During the meeting, we also discussed ongoing initiatives under the P&RD Department, including the Lakhpati Baideo programme," Minister Atul Bora said.

Additional Chief Secretary, P&RD Department, B. Kalyan Chakravarthy; Commissioner, P and RD, Keerthi Jalli; Mission Director, ASRLM, Kuntalmoni Sarma Bordoloi; ASRLM SPMs Anindita Deka and Nabajit Bharali, Hirdesh Mishra, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Environment and Forest Department, along with other departmental officials, were present in the meeting. (ANI)