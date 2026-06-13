The new Assam government marks its first month with a historic tripartite agreement to resolve the Assam-Nagaland border dispute. It also initiated an EU collaboration for a Blue Valley Cluster and undertook several infrastructure and welfare projects.

The Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) informed that the newly constituted government has, within its very first month, undertaken a series of people-centric, far-sighted and historic decisions, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to steering Assam towards a new era of progress and prosperity.

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According to a press release, the government has accorded the highest priority to development, good governance, transparency and public welfare initiatives, thereby laying a strong foundation for the creation of a New Assam.

Historic Assam-Nagaland Border Accord

As part of this commitment, a landmark tripartite agreement was signed on Friday in the presence of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, following the guidance and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This historic agreement seeks to bring a permanent resolution to the long-standing Assam-Nagaland border dispute and pave the way for accelerated development across Assam and the entire North-Eastern region. As per the release, the agreement is expected to facilitate the resolution of issues concerning nearly 1,000 kilometres of disputed border areas while enabling the sustainable utilisation of natural resources in border regions. It will significantly contribute to the economic advancement of Assam, the North-East and the nation as a whole. Furthermore, it will strengthen India's journey towards energy self-reliance and lay the foundation for a secure, developed and prosperous Bharat, heralding a new era for the North-East, the revered Ashtalakshmi of India.

EU Collaboration for Industrial Growth

In another significant development, a strategic agreement was signed earlier during the visit of Herve Delphin, the Ambassador of the European Union to India. Under this collaboration, a European Blue Valley Cluster will be established in Assam with the support of the European Union. This initiative is poised to provide unprecedented momentum to Assam's industrial growth and unlock vast opportunities for the people of the State, the release said.

The agreement will create new avenues for exporting high-quality products manufactured in Assam to global markets, thereby strengthening the agricultural economy and empowering farmers. It will also facilitate commercial partnerships with nearly 250 European companies operating in India, generating substantial opportunities for Assam's farmers, youth and women entrepreneurs to achieve economic self-reliance.

Economic and Cultural Development

Boosting Agriculture and Culture

Assam's agricultural sector has recently witnessed remarkable achievements. The export of 1,000 kilograms of the world-renowned Tezpur litchi to Dubai has opened new avenues for farmers, while the resounding success of the Tezpur Litchi Festival has sent a highly encouraging message. This commercial success represents the dawn of an agricultural revolution in Assam and has infused fresh vitality into the rural economy.

Simultaneously, the emergence of world-class cultural events in Assam has given birth to a vibrant cultural economy. The upcoming Guns N' Roses concert scheduled for November is expected to usher in a new wave of economic activity through tourism, transportation, hospitality and allied sectors, thereby strengthening Assam's position as a premier cultural destination.

Empowering Traditional Sectors

Likewise, the Government has launched the ambitious Mission Senehjori, aimed at revitalising Assam's handloom sector and elevating the State's prized Muga silk from local prominence to international recognition. This initiative is expected to ensure sustainable economic growth and prosperity for Assam's traditional weaving community.

Governance and Legal Reforms

The Government has also moved towards implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Assam, ensuring that matters relating to marriage, divorce, inheritance and property distribution are governed by a common legal framework applicable to all citizens, irrespective of religion.

Continuing its firm commitment to lawful governance, the Government has intensified efforts to reclaim encroached government land both at the gateways and within the city of Guwahati, advancing steadily towards the vision of an encroachment-free Assam. These measures have also contributed to the dismantling of several hubs of anti-social activities within the city, the release said.

Infrastructure and Welfare Initiatives

In the field of infrastructure, the inauguration of the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Flyover has significantly reduced travel time on the heavily congested route connecting National Highway-27 and Pragjyotishpur Medical College, providing substantial relief to commuters. Notably, the flyover, constructed at a sanctioned cost of ₹376 crore, was completed four months ahead of schedule.

The Government has also enhanced the Dearness Allowance for nearly eight lakh State Government employees from 58 per cent to 60 per cent. In addition, an allocation of ₹500 crore has been earmarked for the development of Dibrugarh as Assam's second capital, while the annual MLA Local Area Development Fund has been increased to ₹1.50 crore, the release said.

A few days ago, a video of a young schoolgirl went viral on social media in which she appealed to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the installation of a ceiling fan in her classroom. Remarkably, the required facility was provided within just twenty-four hours. (ANI)