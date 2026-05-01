Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurated the Sarat Mahanta Memorial Lecture in Guwahati. He paid tribute to the late educationist's work in shaping young minds and his role with the Assam Human Rights Commission.

Governor Inaugurates Memorial Lecture, Pays Tribute to Sarat Mahanta

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Friday inaugurated the Sarat Mahanta Memorial Lecture organised by the Sarat Mahanta Foundation at Royal Global University in Guwahati.

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The Governor, while paying tributes to the late Sarat Mahanta, described him as an eminent educationist and social thinker whose life and work continue to inspire generations. He highlighted Mahanta's long academic association and his contribution towards shaping young minds, as well as his role in upholding the rights of the marginalised during his tenure with the Assam Human Rights Commission.

Emphasis on Education and Cultural Heritage

The Governor emphasised that education is not merely a means of acquiring knowledge but a process of building character and nurturing responsible citizens. He noted that Prof. Mahanta's progressive and democratic ideals remain highly relevant in contemporary society.

Referring to Assam's rich cultural and spiritual heritage, the Governor recalled the contributions of great luminaries such as Srimanta Sankardev and Madhavdev, whose teachings continue to guide society. He observed that the legacy of such great personalities has shaped the intellectual and cultural ethos of the State.

Roadmap for 'India @100'

Highlighting the theme "India @100", the Governor said that it reflects the nation's collective resolve to build a developed India by 2047. He underscored the importance of inclusive development, equal opportunities, and youth empowerment in achieving this vision.

He further stressed that initiatives like "Atmanirbhar Bharat" and "Make in India" are strengthening self-reliance and encouraging innovation across sectors.

The Governor noted that Assam, with its rich natural resources, cultural heritage and dynamic youth, has a significant role to play in this transformative journey.

Encouraging the youth to embrace technology and innovation, he stated that the digital revolution, startups and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence are key drivers of future growth. He expressed confidence that the youth of Assam will contribute meaningfully towards positioning India as a global technology hub.

The Governor also highlighted the growing role of women in various fields and appreciated their achievements across sectors.

Dignitaries in Attendance

C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor of OP Jindal Global University, Haryana, delivered the memorial lecture on the theme "India@100: Shaping a Future through Education, Justice and Technology". Justice Michael D. Wilson, former Judge of the Supreme Court of Hawaii, also addressed the occasion. Chief Secretary, Assam Ravi Kota, DGP Assam Harmeet Singh, Advocate General Debajit Saikia, Dr A K Panchari, VC, Royal Global University, Mina Mahanta, wife of Late Sarat Mahanta, Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta and a host of dignitaries also graced the occasion. (ANI)