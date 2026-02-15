Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya graced the 9th Assam State Film Awards, congratulating winners and celebrating the state's vibrant cultural spirit. He paid tribute to industry pioneers and reaffirmed the government's support for cinema.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the 9th Assam State Film Awards for the years 2020 and 2021 held at the Sri Sri Damodardeva International Auditorium on Sunday.

Governor Hails Assam's Artistic Spirit

According to Assam Lok Bhavan, extending his congratulations to the award winners, the Governor described the ceremony as a living symbol of Assam's artistic consciousness, creative spirit, and vibrant cultural celebration. He said that Assam, known for its natural beauty and rich traditions, has long preserved its identity through language, folk arts, and storytelling, and that cinema has added new dimensions to these traditions by bringing them to wider audiences.

Tributes to Cinema Pioneers

Recalling the glorious journey of Assamese cinema, the Governor paid tribute to Rupkonwor Jyotiprasad Agarwala, whose historic film Joymati marked the beginning of Assamese cinema. Despite limited resources, the film laid a strong foundation for the industry and reflected themes of sacrifice, history, and women's empowerment.

Assam Lok Bhavan mentioned that the governor also remembered Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika, whose music carried messages of humanity, harmony, and national unity, bringing global recognition to Assamese culture.

The Governor further acknowledged the immense contribution of the late Zubeen Garg in energising contemporary Assamese music and cinema and connecting the younger generation with their cultural roots.

Government Support and Future of Assamese Cinema

Highlighting the role of the Central Government under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the Governor noted that initiatives such as Digital India, Startup India, and Make in India have opened new avenues for the creative industries, benefiting regional cinema, including that of Assam.

Describing cinema as a mirror of society, the Governor said films inspire thought, promote social awareness, and drive positive change by addressing issues such as social justice, women's empowerment, and environmental protection. He expressed happiness that, despite limited resources, the Assamese film industry has achieved notable success at national and international platforms, especially in the digital era.

Reaffirming the State Government's commitment to strengthening film infrastructure and nurturing young talent, the Governor emphasised the vision of making Assam a vibrant film hub of the Northeast.

The Governor once again congratulated all awardees and expressed confidence that the golden journey of Assamese cinema will continue to progress with renewed vigour and creativity.

Dignitaries in Attendance

According to Assam Lok Bhavan, Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora, MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi, and Additional Chief Secretary B. Kalyan Chakravarthy were among the prominent attendees. They were joined by Seemanta Shekhar, Chairman of the Assam State Film (Finance and Development) Corporation Limited, and Vice Chairman Alekhya Baruah. Rahul Chandra Das, Director of the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, was also present along with a host of other dignitaries on the occasion.