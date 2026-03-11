The Uttarakhand government has earmarked thousands of crore rupees in its latest budget to promote spiritual and religious tourism, aiming to establish the state as a major hub and boost its economy.

According to an official statement from the Chief Minister's office, "sacred land of the Ganga River, Yamuna River, the Char Dham, Adi Kailash and several revered Shakti Peeths, Uttarakhand has long been a center of faith for Sanatan followers across the world. In this context, the state government is making efforts to promote Uttarakhand as a major hub for religious and spiritual tourism and pilgrimage, which is also expected to boost economic activities in the state."

Key Projects and Development Focus

The Aradh Kumbh Mela will be in 2027 in Haridwar.

"Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is working to strengthen the spiritual essence of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. The state government has allocated funds in the 2026-27 budget for several projects, including the Haridwar Kumbh Mela, the Haridwar-Rishikesh Ganga Corridor, the Nanda Devi Raj Jat, and the Saryu River Front project," the statement added.

Along with the ongoing Badrinath-Kedarnath Reconstruction Project, the government has already begun infrastructure development works around 48 temples under the Manaskhand Temple Mala Mission.

Continuing these efforts, the state government has allocated funds for several similar initiatives in the 2026-27 budget.

Specific Budgetary Provisions

"₹25 crore has been allocated for the upcoming Nanda Devi Raj Jat pilgrimage. To promote pilgrimage tourism, the government has already started the winter Char Dham Yatra" the statement read.

The state government has also made budgetary provisions for the Saryu and other riverfront development projects, as well as for the Yamuna Ghat at Haripur Kalsi.

Additionally, ₹10 crore has been allocated for the development of a Spiritual Economy Zone.

The government has also provided ₹28 crore as grants for Sanskrit pathshalas (traditional Sanskrit schools).