Telangana Speaker dismissed disqualification pleas against two BRS MLAs. Meanwhile, BRS working president KTR announced the party will introduce a Private Member Bill to demand legal backing for the six guarantees promised by the Congress government.

The Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar on Wednesday dismissed the last 2 pending disqualification petitions against allegedly defected MLAs Kadiyam Srihari and Danam Nagender. Danam Nagender had won from the Khairatabad assembly constituency with a BRS ticket and later contested as MP from Secunderabad on a Congress ticket.

BRS to introduce Private Member Bill on 6 Guarantees

Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) announced that the party will introduce a Private Member Bill during the ongoing Budget Session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly to expose the Congress government's alleged betrayal of the people of Telangana and to demand legal backing for the six guarantees promised during the elections.

KTR said the Congress party came to power by promising six guarantees to the people of the state, but has "failed to honour those commitments". He reminded that Congress leaders had publicly promised that legal status would be given to the six guarantees in the very first Cabinet meeting after coming to power, but the government has failed to fulfil that promise even after two and a half years.

He stated that the proposed Private Member Bill is intended to hold the Congress government accountable and ensure that the guarantees promised to the people, including benefits for women, elderly citizens, persons with disabilities, students, and farmers, are implemented in a legally binding manner.

KTR also said that through this bill, the BRS will expose the Congress party's failure to implement its promises, including those commitments reiterated by senior Congress leaders such as Rahul Gandhi. He called upon Congress MLAs to support the bill in the Assembly if they are genuinely committed to fulfilling the promises made to the people.

BRS Chalks Out Strategy for Assembly Session

He was addressing the media after the joint orientation meeting of BRS MLAs and MLCs held at Golconda Resort, where party leaders discussed strategies for the upcoming Assembly Budget Session.

Speaking about the session, KTR said the Congress government is presenting its third budget, making this session extremely important as nearly half of the government's tenure has already passed. He said the time given by the people for the implementation of electoral promises has effectively elapsed, yet the Congress government has failed to deliver.

During the meeting, BRS leaders deliberated on strategies to expose the government's failure in implementing its promises and to raise issues related to governance failures and alleged excesses of the Congress government in the Assembly.

Senior party leaders, including Madhusudhana Chary, Banda Prakash, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, and Sabitha Indra Reddy, also spoke during the meeting. (ANI)