Union Minister Piyush Goyal is confident the NDA will sweep the TN assembly polls, ousting the "corrupt" DMK govt. He alleges a Rs 50,000 crore TASMAC scam and says Edappadi Palaniswami will be the next CM, calling it a fight for Tamil pride.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, on Wednesday, expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to achieve a victory in the upcoming state assembly elections, effectively ending the tenure of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government.

'Contest to Save Tamil Pride from Corrupt Stalin Family'

Piyush Goyal, while talking to the media, said, "NDA is going to sweep the next election, removing the corrupt Stalin government. The people of Tamil Nadu will never accept Udhayanidhi Stalin as their Chief Minister, and this is the contest to save Tamil pride, culture and people from the corrupt practices of the Stalin family. The TASMAC scam, through which Rs 50,000 crore were removed from the treasury through corruption, the scam in the various contracts that this government gets, the deteriorating law and order position, the people of Tamil Nadu are fed up of this government... NDA government led by Edappadi Palaniswami will become the CM, removing the Stalin family...."

NDA Alliance 'Safe and Secure'

He added, "Our alliance is safe and secure. It is the DMK that should worry. We don't have any party blackmailing us, like Congress blackmailed DMK..."

"We are confident NDA will form the next govt in Tamil Nadu. DMK is already scared of losing this election. The Stalin family is full of internal fights. The people of Tamil Nadu will never accept Udhayanidhi Stalin as their Chief Minister ...We (NDA) are a family and work like a family. Please do not believe any speculations. What I have said is the final word," Piyush Goyal said further.

Goyal Expresses Confidence Ahead of PM Modi's Rally

Goyal said that the NDA's seat-sharing pact for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be finalised in a "friendly manner. Expressing confidence in the NDA's victory in the polls, BJP leader Piyush Goyal said that the alliance will form the government under AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Speaking to ANI ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Tiruchirappalli today, he said, "We discuss these things (seat-sharing) inside the room, and when we finalise, we will let the press know. It will be finalised in a friendly manner."

Slamming the DMK and calling for a change in Tamil Nadu, the Union Minister added, "The NDA alliance is very happy to welcome PM Modi for a mammoth public meeting. Tamil Nadu wants change and good governance. They want to end the corruption of the Stalin government. They do not like the anti-Tamil culture, anti-Tamil leadership of Udhayanidhi Stalin. We can see a wave of support for NDA in Tamil Nadu led by PM Modi in the centre and Edappadi K Palaniswami in the state. Under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami, the NDA will form the government in Tamil Nadu."

Further, he accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin of "divisive politics" and alleged that the DMK does not accept Deputy CM and Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin's leadership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed will address a joint National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rally in Tiruchirapalli on March 11. (ANI)

