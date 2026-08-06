The Tea Association of India's Assam Branch distributed essential relief materials to 150 families in tea gardens severely impacted by the recent devastating floods in upper Assam, including Behubor Tea Estate and Borshilla Tea Estate.

The Tea Association of India (TAI), Assam Branch, as part of its ongoing humanitarian initiative to support flood-affected tea garden communities, distributed essential relief materials to 150 families severely impacted by the recent devastating floods in upper Assam.

According to the release, "The relief distribution programme was carried out at Gendea Line and Gendra Basty of Behubor Tea Estate, Nazira, and Baruah Division of Borshilla Tea Estate, Amguri, where prolonged inundation caused extensive damage to workers' residences, disrupted livelihoods, and left many families struggling to meet their basic daily needs."

The relief materials comprised essential food and household items intended to provide immediate assistance to the affected families during this difficult period. The initiative forms part of the Tea Association of India's continued commitment to standing beside tea garden workers and their families in times of natural calamities.

The recent floods caused widespread devastation across several tea-growing areas of Sivasagar, Charaideo, and adjoining districts, affecting tea plantations, workers' quarters, schools, hospitals, roads, and other infrastructure. Many tea garden workers were displaced from their homes and were compelled to take shelter in temporary camps and safer locations until floodwaters receded.

"Representatives of the Tea Association of India, while interacting with the beneficiaries, expressed solidarity with the affected families and reaffirmed the Association's commitment to supporting relief and rehabilitation efforts in collaboration with member tea estates and local authorities,' the release said.

The Tea Association of India expresses its sincere gratitude to all member tea estates, well-wishers, and contributors whose generous support made the relief distribution programme possible. The Association remains committed to extending assistance to flood-affected tea garden communities and will continue to coordinate relief initiatives wherever required.

Assam Flood Situation Remains Grim

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the flood situation in Assam remains grim as six more individuals lost their lives in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll in this year's monsoon season to 95. According to the latest report from the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS), the state is grappling with both widespread rural inundation and critical urban flooding across multiple districts. Out of the six fresh fatalities reported on Wednesday, five deaths were attributed to the general flood situation--two each from Biswanath and Sivasagar districts, and one from Golaghat. One person died due to urban flooding in the Mayong revenue circle of Morigaon district. One person has also been reported missing in Udalguri. (ANI)