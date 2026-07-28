Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma waived post-mortems for flood victims, vowing a compassionate response. With over 4.45 lakh people affected, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi urged the Centre for a special relief package for the flood-ravaged state.

CM Announces Compassionate Measures

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that post-mortem examinations for flood victims would be waived off, saying the government's response to the ongoing crisis must be driven by compassion rather than bureaucracy, as the state continues to grapple with floods.

"During a crisis, our response must be guided by compassion, not bureaucracy. I have directed that post-mortems be waived off for flood victims to spare families further anguish. Ex-gratia assistance will be released at the earliest, with no avoidable procedural delays," the CM said on X.

Devastation Across the State

The announcement comes as Assam continues to battle a severe flood crisis that has swept through Upper Assam. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 4.45 lakh people across six districts remain affected by floods. As many as 631 villages are inundated, while 184 relief camps and distribution centres are sheltering nearly 28,700 people.

Opposition Seeks Central Aid

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday urged the Centre to announce a special relief package for Assam, which was hit by devastating floods. Opening the discussion for the Opposition in Lok Sabha on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, Gogoi drew the House's attention to the flood situation in Assam and appealed for additional central assistance.

"Before initiating the discussion on this bill, I would like to draw your attention to the floods in Assam and the loss of 70 lives there; with a heavy and deeply pained heart, I urge the Central Government to provide a special package for the people of Assam," Gogoi said.

His appeal came as relief and rescue operations continued across the flood-hit state. Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for personally monitoring the flood situation and said the state government was working on a "war footing" to provide relief to affected people. (ANI)