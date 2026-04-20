Incessant rains caused massive waterlogging and flash floods in Guwahati, leading to the closure of all educational institutions. Separately, the Assam govt suspended mobile internet in Chirang and Kokrajhar due to violent protests.

Massive waterlogging disrupted normal life in the Hatigaon and Anil Nagar localities of Guwahati due to incessant rains on Monday. All government and private educational institutions within the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) area remained closed following a directive from the district administration.

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An official document from the Government of Assam said," In view of the situation arising out of the flash flood caused by heavy rains in Guwahati city that occurred on 19/04/2026, all the Educational Institutes (both Govt. and Private) are hereby declared closed on 20/04/2026 within the Guwahati Municipal Corporation area."

A resident of Guwahati, while speaking to ANI, said, "We have been seeing this problem for a long time... If it rains for ten minutes, the entire area gets completely submerged in water... We have a request to the CM, please do something for this place... We are stuck here the whole night..."

Internet Suspended in Assam Districts Amid Violent Clashes

Earlier, on April 17, the Government of Assam had ordered the immediate suspension of mobile internet and data services in Chirang and Kokrajhar districts following a deterioration in the law and order situation triggered by violent clashes in the region.

According to an official notification issued by the Home & Political Department, the unrest began late on April 16 during an eviction drive conducted by forest officials at Runikhata along the India-Bhutan border in Chirang district. The operation led to the detention of 25 Adivasi individuals, which subsequently sparked protests that escalated into violence.

Reports indicated that agitated protesters set fire to government vehicles and attempted to torch the office of the Range Officer. Clashes between demonstrators and forest personnel, including incidents of firing, were also reported, raising serious concerns over public safety.

Authorities noted that the unrest in Chirang has shown signs of spreading to neighbouring Kokrajhar district, with multiple incidents of large gatherings and sporadic disturbances reported in surrounding areas. Officials expressed apprehension that misinformation and inflammatory content circulating through social media platforms could further aggravate the situation. In response, the state government invoked provisions under Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, along with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, to enforce the shutdown of mobile internet services. The order aimed to prevent the misuse of digital platforms for spreading rumours and to maintain public peace and tranquillity. (ANI)