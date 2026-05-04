Congress' Gaurav Gogoi lost the Jorhat seat to BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami by over 23,000 votes. The BJP is set for a landslide victory in Assam, leading in 98 seats, driven by a consolidation of votes and a stark failure for the Congress.

Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi on Monday lost the Jorhat Assembly constituency to BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami in the state assembly election. Goswami secured 69,439 votes, leading by a margin of 23,182 votes, as per the ECI. Gogoi, who secured 46,257 votes, was unable to close the gap as the final round of counting concluded.

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BJP Secures Decisive Mandate

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to sweep back to power in Assam with a commanding lead in 98 seats, signalling a decisive mandate that transcends mere incumbency. As counting progressed on Monday for the 2026 Assembly Elections, trends indicated that the BJP surged well past the majority mark of 64, driven by a powerful consolidation of the Hindu vote that has reshaped the state's political map.

The landslide victory highlights a stark failure for the Congress-led opposition. Despite leadership changes and a desperate campaign to reclaim lost ground, Congress has been unable to woo back its traditional support bases. The party's inability to regain the trust of the Ahom community, tea garden tribes, and even Muslim voter groups that were once the bedrock of the party in Upper Assam has left it decimated across key constituencies.

ECI Trends: Party-wise Lead

As per trends of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP led in 79 seats, the Indian National Congress is ahead in 23 seats, followed by the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) with 10 seats, and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) with 9 seats. The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) is leading in 2 seats, while Raijor Dal (RJRD) and the United People's Party, Liberal (UPPL) are ahead in two and one seat, respectively.

PM Modi to Visit BJP Headquarters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in New Delhi on Monday evening as early trends show strong gains for the party in West Bengal and Assam.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji will visit BJP HQ, New Delhi today at 6 PM," BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said in a post on X. (ANI)