Campaigning in Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged voters to support the BJP for a third term to make the state 'infiltrator-free'. He highlighted the party's 10-year success in establishing peace and curbing encroachment.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday campaigned for BJP candidate Ashok Singhal in the Dhekiajuli Assembly constituency, urging voters to support the party in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections to make the state "free of infiltrators" and ensure lasting peace and development.

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'Vote for a Peaceful, Developed Assam'

Addressing a rally in Sonitpur, Shah highlighted the BJP's achievements in Assam over the past decade and called for continued support in the upcoming Assembly elections. "Elections are scheduled to be held in Assam in 11 days. Don't think you will vote to make Himanta Biswa Sarma Chief Minister once again. You must vote to make Assam free of infiltrators. You must vote to create a peaceful and developed Assam. On one hand, in this election, there is the BJP, which, in 10 years, has made Assam terrorism-free. This is the same Assam where, under Congress rule, there were shootings and bomb blasts, and hundreds of young people were killed," Shah said.

"In Assam, under the leadership of PM Modi, in the last 10 years, we have done the work of establishing peace in Assam by making many agreements and getting 10 thousand youths to give up their weapons," he added.

Vow to Make Assam 'Infiltrator-Free'

Amit Shah highlighted that the BJP, in its 10-year tenure in the state, has liberated 1 lakh 25 thousand acres of land from the infiltrators. "In these ten years, we have stopped the infiltrators; no infiltrator can enter Assam now. These infiltrators are taking jobs from our young people in Assam. They have no rights on this land. For the third time, make a government of lotus. In five years, we will selectively remove the infiltrators from Assam. Our BJP government has liberated 1 lakh 25 thousand acres of land from the infiltrators. We have broken their encroachment," he said.

Assam Gears Up for Assembly Polls

Shah's remarks came as Assam gears up for a single-phase polling across all 126 Assembly constituencies on April 9. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, according to the Election Commission of India.

Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power. The Assam Chief Minister is set to contest from his traditional Jalukbari seat.

(ANI)