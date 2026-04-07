Jairam Ramesh termed Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma "disturbed" after police visited Pawan Khera's home over a "passport row". Sarma vowed action, calling Congress's evidence "AI-generated" and alleging Pakistani links to the controversy.

Congress Slams 'Witch Hunt' by Assam CM

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday lashed out at the BJP-led government and termed Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma as "disturbed, desperate, and rattled" following the arrival of an Assam Police team at the Delhi residence of Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on Tuesday. The police action stems from a high-profile "passport row" involving the family of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The police visit to Khera's home in Nizamuddin East follows a criminal defamation FIR filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, the wife of the Assam CM. In an 'X' post, he criticised "deployment" of police officials outside Pawan Khera's residence, adding that a "witch hunt" of a "bully" using state machinery to "muzzle and silence the voice of the Opposition that is exposing his many black deeds." "The deployment of a full army of police officials to arrest my colleague Pawan Khera for asking basic questions in the public interest proves that the Assam CM is disturbed, desperate, and rattled. This is not due process but instead a witch hunt, a bully using state machinery to muzzle and silence the voice of the Opposition that is exposing his many black deeds. Those who intimidate are the ones who are afraid and have much to hide. It also proves that the CM is facing imminent defeat," Jairam Ramesh wrote on 'X'.

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Congress leader Supriya Shrinate also questioned Assam Police's action in the matter, asking CM Himanta to answer the serious allegations levelled by Pawan Khera against him instead of "threatening" and using "obscene language." "Serious corruption allegations have been made against Himanta Biswa Sarma, with witnesses and evidence. Pawan Khera ji has made some allegations. Please respond to them. Why are you using these dirty abuses, making strange expressions, and trying to threaten people? Why is your police coming to Delhi to threaten? Hey, serious corruption allegations have been made against you and your family--respond to them. We are not making any out-of-India allegations; these are being made with witnesses and evidence," said Shrinate.

The 'Passport Row' Allegations

Two days ago, Pawan Khera held a press conference alleging that Riniki Bhuyan Sarma holds three passports (from India, the UAE, and Egypt) and owns undisclosed luxury properties in Dubai and a company in Wyoming, USA. The Sarma family has vehemently rejected these claims, labelling the documents shared by Khera as "AI-generated fabrications" and "doctored images" sourced from Pakistani social media groups.

CM Sarma Hits Back, Alleges 'Pakistani Links'

Earlier in the day, CM Sarma alleged that Pawan Khera "ran away" to Hyderabad from New Delhi, following Assam Police searches at his residence in the national capital, amidst the ongoing passport row. Speaking to ANI, CM Sarma noted that he came to know about the development through the media, adding that the law will take its course in the matter. "He ran away from Guwahati yesterday. I have come to know through the media that the police have gone to his residence in Delhi, but he has run away to Hyderabad. The law will take its own course," CM Sarma said.

Earlier, addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Monday, CM Sarma vowed to take "stringent action" against Pawan Khera. "I will take stringent action against Congress leader Pawan Khera. Just wait for a few days. We will win at least 100 seats in the elections." Sarma said.

CM Sarma further countered the allegations levelled by Congress, claiming that property documents used to link his family to apartments in Dubai were stolen from the document-sharing platform Scribd. He asserted that the Congress is "finished" in the state, while reiterating his allegations of Pakistani links in the ongoing passport row involving Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi and Pawan Khera over claims related to his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma. "Congress is finished in Assam. Just look at the 'Satta Bazar' rate yesterday. After making this allegation, the seats for NDA went up to 99. In the morning, it was 94 for NDA. By night, it became 99. Just an indication, today there will be more people in my meeting. Congress had trapped VP Singh's son in the same way," Sarma said.

Escalating his attack, the Chief Minister questioned Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi and Pawan Khera over alleged foreign links. "Why did you take help from a Pakistani social media group? So whatever has been said about us, we will go to court, everything, but my allegation is why Pakistan is helping Gaurav Gogoi," he said.

Assam is scheduled to hold Assembly elections on April 9, with campaigning ending today evening and vote counting set for May 4. (ANI)