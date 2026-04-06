Gaurav Gogoi accused Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of hiding foreign assets, specifically a Dubai Gold Card and property. Sarma fired back, alleging the claims were 'AI Photoshopped' by Pakistani groups helping the Congress party.

Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi hit back at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of spreading "lies" and alleging concealment of assets and business interests abroad. Speaking to ANI here, he said, "He can tell thousands of lies. He has been lying for so long. The Congress Party is going to expose all these lies regarding his family's property and his family's businesses abroad... The question is clear: Does your family have a Gold Card in Dubai? Does your family own property in Dubai? Third, did you declare this in your election affidavit?"

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He further alleged that if such disclosures were not made, it could warrant legal consequences. "He should clearly be disqualified, an ED case should be filed, and if our government comes to power, all his illegal properties, illegal businesses, and his connections to everything from cow smuggling to the coal mafia, legal action will be taken against them," Gogoi said.

Sarma Hits Back, Alleges Pakistani Link in 'Fabricated' Controversy

The remarks come in response to allegations made by Sarma, who asserted that the Congress is "finished" in Assam and accused party leaders, including Gogoi and Pawan Khera, of links with Pakistani social media groups in connection with the ongoing passport controversy involving his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma.

Sarma claimed that documents circulated by Congress leaders were "AI Photoshopped" and sourced from Pakistani platforms, dismissing the allegations as fabricated. He also questioned Gogoi's alleged foreign connections and suggested that such actions could undermine national interests. "Why is Pakistan helping Gaurav Gogoi?" Sarma asked during a press conference, adding that a police complaint has already been filed against Khera and others.

He further stated that the matter has been reported to the Government of India and hinted at possible legal proceedings. The controversy stems from claims made by Congress leaders alleging that Sarma's wife held multiple passports and undisclosed foreign business interests, including in Dubai and the United States--charges the Chief Minister has strongly denied, calling at least one of the cited documents "fake."

Assam Gears Up for Polls

Assam is all set to go into single-phase Assembly elections on April 9, with 126 constituencies across the state. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.