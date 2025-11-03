Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurated a conclave in Guwahati to strengthen the dairy, animal husbandry, and cooperative sectors. The event aims to foster a self-reliant Assam through rural empowerment, youth participation, and women-led growth.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurated a two-day conclave on the Development of Dairy, Animal Husbandry, and Cooperatives in Assam at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati. The event was attended by Jogen Mohan, Minister of Cooperation and Krishnendu Paul, Minister of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Government of Assam. The conclave was organised by Raj Bhavan, Assam, in collaboration with the ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, along with the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary and the Department of Cooperation, Government of Assam.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The event brought together scientists, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and farmers from across the country to deliberate on sustainable pathways for strengthening Assam's dairy, livestock, and cooperative sectors.

Governor's Vision for a Self-Reliant Assam

In his inaugural address, Governor Acharya remarked that the conclave signifies far more than an initiative to increase milk production or expand the livestock industry. He said that the conclave has been organised and the deliberations have been aimed at initiating and sensitising collective steps towards building a self-reliant, sustainable, and inclusive Assam. He expressed confidence that through the brainstorming of the experts, policymakers, and rural communities, the state can lay a strong foundation for economic growth and social empowerment using the potential of dairy, livestock, and cooperative sectors.

The Governor observed that dairy and animal husbandry have long been an integral part of Assam's social, cultural, and economic identity. For countless families across the State, rearing cattle, goats, pigs, or poultry is both a tradition and a livelihood that ensures nutritional security and generates employment in rural areas. He stated that empowering these sectors means empowering the very heart of rural Assam and uplifting the lives of its people, particularly women, who form the backbone of the rural economy.

Harnessing Government Initiatives

Acharya further highlighted that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as the world's largest milk producer. He lauded the Government of Assam for its remarkable initiatives to harness the immense potential of the dairy and livestock sectors through schemes such as the Assam Dairy Development Scheme and the expansion of Purabi Dairy Cooperative Institutions, which have revolutionised the processes of milk collection, processing, and marketing.

The Governor also appreciated the contributions of national programs such as the National Livestock Mission, National Gokul Mission, and the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF), which have played a significant role in breed improvement, ensuring quality veterinary services, and promoting entrepreneurship among rural youth. The Governor also hailed the State government's initiatives, such as Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, for empowering women and the self-help groups who can lend their hands in strengthening the dairy, livestock, and cooperative sectors and the resultant employment avenues.

Focus on Skill Development and Sustainability

Emphasizing the importance of human resource development, the Governor said that technology alone cannot drive progress; skilled and motivated people are equally essential. He urged for greater focus on training youth and women in dairy management, veterinary care, and entrepreneurship.

The Governor also called for a balanced approach between progress and preservation, stressing that development must remain environmentally sustainable.

A Collective Goal for Rural Industrialisation

Reiterating the State's collective goals, the Governor stated that Assam must strive to become self-reliant in milk and animal products and establish the dairy and livestock sector as a key driver of rural industrialisation, youth participation, and women-led entrepreneurship. He noted that by combining the spirit of cooperation with the innovation of the youth, Assam can increase farmers' incomes, ensure food security, and contribute significantly to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The conclave also featured thematic sessions focusing on breeding, genetics and animal health, nutrition, fodder and feed, Dairy Cooperatives and FPO Models in Assam. (ANI)