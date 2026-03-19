Former Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi, after joining the BJP, dismissed allegations of ED pressure. The BJP has announced him as its candidate from the Dispur constituency for the upcoming Assam assembly elections.

Former Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Thursday said that allegations made by Manickam Tagore regarding alleged ED pressure "do not affect" him. Speaking to ANI in the national capital, Bordoloi said, "Manikam Tagore would definitely say that because now they have to justify. But I'm least bothered by what he's saying. It doesn't affect me in any case."

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'Grateful for the platform to work': Bordoloi

Earlier in the day, Bordoloi expressed gratitude towards the BJP after the party announced him as a candidate from Dispur constituency for the upcoming Assam assembly elections and said that he will work to build a positive rapport with the people. "I am grateful. I did not ask anything from the BJP when I decided to join, because what I needed was a platform to work and play a more meaningful role. I have had a long association with public life, having served as an MLA four times and as a minister for 15 years," he told ANI.

BJP fields former Congress leaders for Assam polls

The BJP announced its first list of 88 candidates for the Assam Assembly elections, fielding both former Congress prominent leaders, Pradyut Bordoloi and Bhupen Kumar Borah. BJP has fielded Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi from Dispur, while Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to contest from his traditional Jalukbari seat.

Son withdraws Congress candidacy

Meanwhile, Prateek Bordoloi has withdrawn his candidacy from the Margherita assembly constituency after his father, and former party MP Pradyut Bordoloi, joined the BJP. In a letter addressed to the All India Congress Committee President, Mallikarjun Kharge, Prateek said that his continued candidacy will create confusion among the people and the party regarding his commitment after his father resigned from the party.

Assam to vote on April 9

The developments come as Assam prepares for its Legislative Assembly elections. For all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, the Election Commission of India announced on Sunday. (ANI)