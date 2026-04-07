Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma vowed to bring Pawan Khera from 'paatal' after Khera alleged Sarma's wife has multiple passports. Sarma dismissed the claims as 'AI-generated' fakes with Pakistani links and said the case will extend to Rahul Gandhi.

Sarma's 'Paatal' Warning to Congress

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma vowed action against Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, stressing that the "Assam Police can find people and bring them from paatal." Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma stated that before levelling any kind of allegations, the Congress should have asked the Foreign Minister, further suspecting that the documents would reach Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi.

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"Before levelling an allegation, he should have asked the foreign minister. Kharge ji has aged, yet he speaks like a madman. Assam Police can find and bring people from 'pataal' as well. I suspect Rahul Gandhi has given him these documents. So this case will extend to Rahul Gandhi. Do not try to scare us. This is Assam, and we have fought against Islamic invasion 17 times," said CM Sarma.

Meanwhile, following completion of searches at Pawan Khera's residence in the national capital, Assam Police DCP Debajit Nath said, "We have searched his house. We can't give more details."

Khera's Allegations Against Sarma's Wife

Two days ago, Pawan Khera held a press conference alleging that the Assam CM's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma holds three passports (from India, the UAE, and Egypt) and owns undisclosed luxury properties in Dubai and a company in Wyoming, USA. The Sarma family has vehemently rejected these claims, labelling the documents shared by Khera as "AI-generated fabrications" and "doctored images" sourced from Pakistani social media groups.

CM Accuses Khera of Fleeing

Earlier in the day, CM Sarma alleged that Pawan Khera "ran away" to Hyderabad from New Delhi, following Assam Police searches at his residence in the national capital, amidst the ongoing passport row. Speaking to ANI, CM Sarma noted that he came to know about the development through the media, adding that the law will take its course in the matter.

"He ran away from Guwahati yesterday. I have come to know through the media that the police have gone to his residence in Delhi, but he has run away to Hyderabad. The law will take its own course," CM Sarma said.

Earlier, addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Monday, CM Sarma vowed to take "stringent action" against Pawan Khera. "I will take stringent action against Congress leader Pawan Khera. Just wait for a few days. We will win at least 100 seats in the elections." Sarma said.

Sarma Alleges Pakistani Links in Counter-Attack

CM Sarma further countered the allegations levelled by Congress, claiming that property documents used to link his family to apartments in Dubai were stolen from the document-sharing platform Scribd. He asserted that the Congress is "finished" in the state, while reiterating his allegations of Pakistani links in the ongoing passport row involving Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi and Pawan Khera over claims related to his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma.

"Congress is finished in Assam. Just look at the 'Satta Bazar' rate yesterday. After making this allegation, the seats for NDA went up to 99. In the morning, it was 94 for NDA. By night, it became 99. Just an indication, today there will be more people in my meeting. Congress had trapped VP Singh's son in the same way," Sarma said.

Escalating his attack, the Chief Minister questioned Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi and Pawan Khera over alleged foreign links. "Why did you take help from a Pakistani social media group? So whatever has been said about us, we will go to court, everything, but my allegation is why Pakistan is helping Gaurav Gogoi," he said.

Assam is scheduled to hold Assembly elections on April 9, with campaigning ending today evening and vote counting set for May 4. (ANI)