Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma visited flood-hit areas in Charaideo, Sivasagar and Jorhat districts to review the situation, inspecting relief camps, interacting with families, and assuring them of government assistance until normalcy is restored.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday visited flood-hit areas in Charaideo, Sivasagar and Jorhat districts to take stock of the prevailing flood situation. According to a press release from the CMO, during the visit, he inspected relief camps, interacted with affected families and reviewed the ongoing relief, rescue and rehabilitation measures.

CM's Visit to Charaideo District

The Chief Minister began his visit in Charaideo district, where he visited flood-affected areas and inspected the relief camps at Dhole Bagan Higher Secondary School and 194 number Sonari Town Primary School. Interacting with camp inmates, Sarma enquired about the challenges they were facing and assured them that the State Government would continue extending all necessary assistance until normalcy is restored.

The recent floods have affected over two lakh people across 292 villages in Charaideo district. The district administration has established eight relief camps and 71 relief distribution centres. While 147 people are currently sheltered at the Dhole Bagan Higher Secondary School relief camp, another 210 have taken refuge at the camp set up at 194 Number Sonari Town Primary School, the CMO stated.

Reviewing the facilities available, the Chief Minister noted that essential services, including medical care, are being provided and reiterated the Government's commitment to supporting affected families until they are fully rehabilitated.

Review of Sivasagar Flood Situation

Chief Minister Sarma then visited Santak Tea Estate in Nazira, Sivasagar district, where he assessed the flood situation and reviewed the ongoing rescue and relief operations being carried out by the NDRF and SDRF. The Chief Minister later visited the relief camp at Santak Tea Estate and interacted with affected families. He assured them that the Government would extend all possible assistance for reconstruction of damaged houses and restoration of normal life.

Sarma also undertook a speedboat survey of the flood-affected Betbari area in Sivasagar district. Sarma said the State Government has already released immediate ex-gratia assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the recent floods. He stated that rescue and relief operations are continuing in inaccessible areas and directed the district administration to ensure that every stranded person is rescued and provided with adequate relief.

The Chief Minister also visited the relief camp at 398 No. Phukan Nagar Primary School in Sivasagar, where he instructed officials to ensure uninterrupted supply of safe drinking water, medicines and other essential items, the press release said. He further directed the administration to accord priority to the needs of children, pregnant women and senior citizens.

Jorhat District Visit and Rehabilitation Measures

Later, Sarma visited flood-affected areas in Teok, Jorhat district, to review the situation and assess relief and rehabilitation measures. He inspected the relief camps at Namchichu Janata High School and Namti Namchichu Adarsha Anganwadi Centre. He interacted with the displaced families and reviewed the arrangements made for their welfare. The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure regular supply of safe drinking water, medicines, essential commodities and other basic services. A total of 246 people from two flood-affected villages are currently taking shelter in these two camps.

The Chief Minister also visited the flood-affected areas of Borigaon along the Bhogdoi River and inspected the breached section of the Sholmora-Bhogdoi embankment.

Reiterating the government's commitment to the affected people, Sarma said that every effort is being made to ensure that no flood-affected family is deprived of necessary relief and assistance, the CMO said. (ANI)