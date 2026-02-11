Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed appointment letters to 1,879 candidates in Guwahati as part of the state's transparent recruitment process, reaffirming his government's commitment to empowering youth and creating employment opportunities.

Continuing the State government's unrelenting endeavour of empowering the youth of Assam through a fair and transparent recruitment process, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday handed over appointment letters to 1,694 Non-ADRE candidates selected for various posts. He also presented appointment letters to 185 contractual candidates under the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM) at a programme held at Jyoti-Bishnu Prekhyagriha in Khanapara, Guwahati, on Wednesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

It may be noted that of the total appointments, 75 have been appointed as Junior engineers of PWRD, 193 Agriculture Development Officer of Agriculture Department, 65 Fishery Development Officer of Fishery Department, 25 enforcement officers from Transport Department, 642 Junior Engineer of PWD, 25 Public Prosecutor, 75 Additional Public Prosecutor, and 140 Assistant Public Prosecutor from Home and Political Department 125 Sericulture Demonstrator of Handloom and Textiles Department, 142 Junior Engineers of Water Resources Department and hosts of others.

Commitment to Transparent, Merit-Based Recruitment

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma said that reaffirming the government's unwavering commitment to transparent and merit-based recruitment and creating meaningful employment opportunities for the youth of the state, the government, continuing its recruitment spree has so far given 1,58,373 government jobs. He also said that the tally would reach the 1,80,00 mark by the declaration of the election notification of the state election notification.

CM Sarma said, "Every appointment and every young appointee reflects our resolute focus on fairness, transparency, and equal opportunity. These jobs are not just employment opportunities; they are steps toward empowering families, strengthening public service delivery, and building a brighter future for our state. We remain committed to creating more opportunities for our youth in ensuring that merit and transparency remain the foundation of our governance."

The Chief Minister said that, to maintain the same pace of government recruitment over the next five years, the government has constituted a committee that will provide recommendations to ensure transparent, merit-based recruitment for government jobs. Stating that, in the next five years, the government will also create more than 1.5 lakh government jobs, the Chief Minister said that the objective of his government is to ensure that the state's youth believe that, with the right kind of education, they can secure government jobs transparently and on the basis of merit.

The Chief Minister said that in the last five years, the state's engineers benefited the most, as the government created the most jobs for them. He said that more than 700 Assistant and Junior Engineers of different departments have been recruited in government jobs.

A Call for Ethical Public Service

He maintained that the new appointees are the bridge between the government and the public and therefore asked them to be ethical and avoid any wrongdoing. The new appointees need to follow ethical practices and serve the public through the government system. The government desires hardcore honesty from the new appointees to serve to the people better.

Referring to the Semiconductor plant being set up in Jagiroad, the Chief Minister said that government officers have worked diligently on the project to complete it in record time. Speaking about Tata's admission that the semiconductor plant in Jagiroad has out-paced the one being established in Gujarat, CM Sarma thanked the government officers of the state who have been responsible for the physical progress of the plant. On the occasion, he called upon the new appointees to take inspiration from their mentors and seniors and give their best to the public service.

Contributing to 'New Assam'

Speaking about 'Team Assam', and quoting the Reserve Bank of India report, the Chief Minister said that from 2020 to 2025 as against the country's GDP which is 29 per cent, Assam progressed at the rate of 45 per cent. Very slowly, Assam is overtaking many states of India as he requested the new appointees to contribute to the progress of the state.

He said that with the cooperation from everybody, efforts are on to make a 'New Assam', as he said that the new government appointees they are the real force of this journey. On this occasion, also called upon them to dedicate themselves to the welfare of the state and its people. (ANI)